Yankees vs. Phillies same-game parlay: Jose Caballero one key to expert's best bets for Sunday Night Baseball

Cy Young hopeful Cristopher Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies as they try to avoid being swept at home by the Yankees when the teams meet on Sunday Night Baseball. Will Warren takes the ball for the Bronx Bombers, and while he hasn't been great (4.00 ERA, 1.37 WHIP), he's often been serviceable over his 19 starts. First pitch for Sunday Night Baseball is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies are -193 favorites, and the Over/Under for total runs is 8 in the latest consensus MLB odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model doesn't have a strong lean on this game but has the Phillies winning in 60% of its simulations and the Yankees covering the +1.5 run line at a 63% rate. The model sees Over 8 runs hitting in 49.2% of simulations, offering slight value at current odds. Before you lock in any wagers on the Yankees vs. Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball, you need to see what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca has put together as his same-game parlay for the contest.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's his picks for Yankees vs. Phillies on Sunday.

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Yankees vs. Phillies same-game parlay

Phillies ML

Jose Caballero 1+ Strikeout

SGP price: +135 at DraftKings

Phillies money line

The hits just keep on coming for the Yankees, as another star went down with an injury Saturday night in Cody Bellinger. He felt something in his hamstring as he rounded first base on a late-game double and he said it tightened up on him.

Bellinger is scheduled for an MRI and will not play Sunday against the left-handed Sanchez, with Max Schuemann subbing in. With a depleted Yankees lineup and a mismatch on the hill with the starting pitchers, I'm going to take the Phillies to win here as they try to salvage one game and avoid the series sweep.

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Jose Caballero 1+ Strikeout

Sanchez has been fine with his strikeouts lately but isn't running up huge numbers. Still, I like this matchup with Caballero who is striking out more than 30% of the time against southpaws. If he was to get three at-bats here against Sanchez, by the numbers he should be striking out at least once.

With the Bellinger injury, the Yankees have very little lineup flexibility to take him out of the lineup. Caballero has also become the bane of the umpires' existence, so they probably won't hesitate to punch him out, either.

If Jazz Chisholm were to play, I would have him as my top strikeout target from the Yankees lineup, but he's not projected to play in the left-on-left matchup so we'll go with Caballero, who is nearly guaranteed to play.