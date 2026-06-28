Yankees vs. Red Sox same-game parlay: Ben Rice among proven expert's best bets for Sunday Night Baseball

The New York Yankees are trying to avoid a four-game sweep when they visit the Boston Red Sox in the series finale on Sunday, June 28 at Fenway Park. The Yankees have been stymied by Boston's pitching in this series, scoring just five runs over the last three games while the Red Sox have put up 16 runs across those contests. Sonny Gray (9-1, 2.95 ERA) will try to keep Boston's roll going when he takes the mound on Sunday, while Carlos Rodon (4-2, 3.70 ERA) gets the nod for New York.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Yankees winning in 49% of simulations to offer value at the current odds and has Over 8 runs hitting in 48.2% of simulations. Before locking in your best bets for Sunday's finale between the Yankees and Red Sox, you should see what SportsLine MLB expert Angelo Magliocca is playing as part of a same-game parlay for the contest.

Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a hugely profitable MLB capper who uses his deep knowledge of baseball to find value on player props, sides and totals. He is coming off another strong season at SportsLine. Over the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 MLB seasons, Amags is up 133.4 units on straight bets and parlays while winning an additional 25.3 units on ladder plays.

Here's his picks for Yankees vs. Red Sox on Sunday.

Yankees vs. Red Sox same-game parlay

Yankees money line

Ben Rice Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

SGP price: +176 at DraftKings

Yankees money line

A rivalry that seemingly had little juice heading into this series, the Red Sox have knocked off the first-place Yankees each of the last three games and look for the elusive four-game sweep on Sunday. Gray was brilliant over seven innings in his last start in Colorado and recorded an impressive 11 strikeouts, while Rodon has quietly been a solid piece of the Yankees rotation for a while now. The Yankees offense has really struggled to score runs in Boston and I don't expect it to get any easier tonight, as Gray has gone seven innings in each of his last two starts and seems to be on a roll right now. One thing that might be going for them though is the offense faced a lefty starter in each of the last three games, so the switch up to a right hander might be just what they need.

The Red Sox have been significantly better against left-handed pitchers, one of the best in MLB over the last month, while the Yankees offense has stagnated and been middle of the pack at best against righties. With a four game sweep hanging in the balance and a rested bullpen, I'm backing the Bronx Bombers to avoid humiliation and win at least one game from this series. Of course teams always want to win each game, but I'm sure Boston already feels like a huge winner taking the first three games of this series and they likely have no plans to exhaust their bullpen or bench to win this game. The Yankees have yet to use closer David Bednar, lefty Tim Hill or high-leverage reliever Fernando Cruz, so I assume they are all going to see the field tonight and help shorten this game as much as possible.

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Ben Rice Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI

Gray has allowed a .254 average to left-handed hitters with 16 walks and six homers in 45 innings this year. The Yankees can stack lefties with ease and after the last few days where these left-handed batters have faced a lefty or sat the bench, they now get a new look from the right side against the guy that's been worse against lefties. I love Rice on Sunday after having a rough time the last few days, and he gets a pitcher he feasted on back on June 5. He had a single and a home run in that matchup with Gray, hitting both balls "hard" with one being 106 mph exit velocity. I'm expecting him to see the ball better tonight, be hitting near the top of the order and get ample opportunities to have success. I'm playing Rice Over 1.5 hits + runs + RBI in the same-game parlay, but also by itself at -131 on DraftKings, where that price is showing some solid value.

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