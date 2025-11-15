Arguably the biggest matchup of the Week 11 slate in the 2025 NFL season is in the NFC West with the Seattle Seahawks visiting the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks rank third in points per game and the Rams are not far behind at 27.9 points per game, meaning there should be plenty of offense and touchdowns on Sunday in this showdown, which has division, conference and Super Bowl implications.

Here's a look at some players we feel bettors should back as anytime touchdown scorers for this huge division clash between the Seahawks and Rams, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. For a full game forecast for Seahawks vs. Rams and more NFL player prop recommendations, head to SportsLine.

Top Seahawks vs. Rams anytime touchdown scorer props:

Kyren Williams (+115)

Williams has eight total touchdowns on the season, and he's found paydirt in back-to-back games. He has failed to score in just three games this season, which makes him a strong pick at this line to get in the end zone in what should be a high-scoring game. He scored twice against the Seahawks in the 2023 season opener but did not get a touchdown in any of his last three meetings against Seattle.

Zach Charbonnet (+140)

Fantasy managers who have Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker III might be frustrated with how the Seahawks are using both running backs, but it's clear the former is the preferred goal-line option. Charbonnet has six touchdowns this season and he should see some red zone touches in what should be a high-scoring contest. He has not scored a touchdown against the Rams in his short career, but this is the most usage he's seen as a player. I like him to find paydirt in Week 11.