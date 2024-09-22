The 49ers will be without multiple injured stars Sunday at the Rams, and bettors expect wideout Brandon Aiyuk to take full advantage

For months, the San Francisco 49ers have trailed only the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in odds to win Super Bowl 59.

A big reason why: The 49ers have the NFL’s most star-studded offense.

Two games into the campaign, San Francisco remains the second choice to win the Super Bowl. However, injuries have short-circuited that star-studded offense.

Multipurpose running back Christian McCaffrey is on injured reserve. Multipurpose wide receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to sit out multiple games with a strained calf. And two-time All-Pro tight end George Kittle (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Rams.

On the bright side for the 49ers: Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is healthy. That fact apparently isn’t lost on customers at BetMGM, where Aiyuk’s receiving yardage total is the most-bet NFL player prop for Week 3.

Bettors banking on Aiyuk to shake off sluggish start

This past offseason, the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk were engaged in a protracted contract squabble that didn’t end until just before the season kicked off.

Who knows if any bitterness lingers on either side, but Aiyuk’s stats through San Francisco’s first two games suggest it’s at least possible.

The 2020 first-round pick from Arizona State who is coming off back-to-back seasons with 75-plus catches and more than 1,000 receiving yards has had only 10 passes thrown his way in two games. He’s hauled in six for a total of 71 yards.

Meager as that production is, it hasn’t scared off BetMGM bettors, who have been loading up on Aiyuk to beat his Week 3 receiving yardage projection. In fact, within hours on Friday, Aiyuk’s receiving yards prop at BetMGM shot up 4 yards — from 68.5 to 72.5 — with the Over carrying odds of -115.

The wagering confidence in Aiyuk makes sense. Not only are San Francisco’s three biggest playmakers (McCaffrey, Kittle and Samuel) out, but Aiyuk will go up against a defense Sunday that’s a hot mess.

The Rams have allowed two quarterbacks — Detroit’s Jared Goff and Arizona’s Kyler Murray — to complete 71.4% of their passes for a total of 483 yards. Both numbers rank 25th in the NFL among teams that have played two games.

Even worse (much worse): Los Angeles is allowing 9.86 yards per pass attempt, most in the league by nearly a yard.

The Rams’ secondary was just as abysmal last season. However, Aiyuk didn’t take advantage of it — he had just three catches for 43 yards in Week 2 at L.A. and three catches for 25 yards (in limited action) in Week 17 at home.

Following Aiyuk, BetMGM’s remaining top-five NFL player props that had garnered the most wagers as of Friday include:

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans Over 4.5 receptions (-145 vs. Denver)

Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson Over 43.5 receiving yards (-120 vs. San Francisco)

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase Over 78.5 receiving yards (-115 vs. Washington on Monday night)

Vikings running back Aaron Jones Under 49.5 rushing yards (-115 vs. Houston)

Lions’ No. 3 wideout is No. 1 in prop-betting circles

Kalif Raymond has never ranked among the NFL’s elite wide receivers during his eight-year career. Heck, he doesn’t even rank as an elite receiver in his own locker room.

However, the 5-foot-8 wideout for the Detroit Lions is attracting elite-receiver attention at one sportsbook heading into Week 3.

As of Friday afternoon, Raymond’s receptions prop for Sunday’s game at Arizona had taken more money at BetRivers than any other Week 3 NFL player prop. Raymond to finish with Over 1.5 receptions has odds of -136 and represents 4.5% of the cash in BetRivers’ player prop market.

Last week against Tampa Bay, Raymond caught three of four targets. It was the 25th time in the last 32 regular season games that the undrafted free agent from Holy Cross finished with multiple receptions.

However, in the season opener against the Rams, Raymond touched the ball just once — and it was on a handoff.

Here are the other Week 3 NFL player props that have attracted the most money at BetRivers:

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson Under 22.5 rushing yards (-113 vs. New York Giants)

Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard Over 13.5 rushing attempts (-108 at Las Vegas)

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley Under 74.5 rushing yards (-114 at New Orleans)

Chiefs running back Samaje Perine Over 18.5 receiving yards (-108 at Atlanta on Sunday night)

History favors prop bets on Browns’ Watson, Eagles’ Barkley

So which of the most popular Week 3 prop plays at BetMGM (tickets) and BetRivers (handle) have the best chance of cashing? Here’s a look at some statistical and historical trends related to each player’s specific prop.

Brandon Aiyuk Over 68.5 receiving yards

Prior to facing the Rams in the 2023 season finale, Aiyuk posted nearly identical numbers in back-to-back games against Baltimore (113 yards) and Washington (114 yards). However, in six games since — including two NFC playoff contests and Super Bowl 58 — the Niners’ wideout has not hit 70 receiving yards.

In fact, during this span, Aiyuk has only topped 50 yards once (he had 68 yards against Detroit in the NFC Championship Game). His yardage stats in eight career games (one postseason) against the Rams: 12, 26, 107, 37, 81, 43, 25, 69.

Mike Evans Over 4.5 receptions

Evans had five catches (two of which went for touchdowns) in the season opener versus Washington. However, his reception total dipped to three in Week 2 at Detroit.

For his career, Evans has cleared four receptions 88 times in 165 games (postseason included). However, he’s done so in just three of his last nine regular season and playoff contests. Evans this week faces a Broncos defense that has allowed the second-fewest receptions in the league (31).

Demarcus Robinson Over 43.5 receiving yards

Robinson nearly beat this number in Week 1 at Detroit, finishing with 42 yards. He followed that with 50 yards on just two catches last week at Arizona — just the 19th time in 86 regular-season games that he’s topped 43 receiving yards.

Robinson will take on a 49ers defense that ranks in the bottom half of the NFL pack in pass defense (227.5 yards per game).

Ja’Marr Chase Over 78.5 receiving yards

Like Aiyuk, Chase spent the summer embroiled in a contract battle with his team. Unlike Aiyuk, Chase still hasn’t gotten his money — and, so far, he’s played like he doesn’t deserve it.

The former LSU standout had 62 yards in Week 1 against New England and just 35 yards last week at Kansas City. Chase has been held below 65 receiving yards in six straight games. Then again, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow only played in two of those (both this season).

Aaron Jones Under 49.5 rushing yards

Jones shined in his Vikings debut two weeks ago, plowing for 94 yards on just 14 carries. The former Packer came back to Earth in Week 2 against San Francisco, compiling just 32 yards.

On Sunday, Jones will try to find running room against a Texans defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest rushing yards. Houston is one of nine squads yielding less than 4 yards per rush.

Kalif Raymond Over 1.5 receptions

Although he had three catches in last week’s home loss to the Buccaneers, Raymond heads to Arizona having gone 10 straight games since securing multiple receptions in back-to-back contests.

Of the 19 wide receivers that have suited up against the Cardinals this season, 13 have hauled in at least two balls.

Deshaun Watson Under 22.5 rushing yards

Watson has taken off with the pigskin five times in each of Cleveland’s first two games. He sprinted for 39 yards in Week 1 against Dallas and 20 yards in Week 2 at Jacksonville.

Watson has exceeded 22 rushing yards in 46 of 68 regular-season games. This week, he’ll face a Giants defense that last week surrendered 44 rushing yards to Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels.

Chuba Hubbard Over 13.5 rushing attempts

Hubbard has only toted the rock 16 times this season (six at the Saints; 10 vs. the Chargers). Of course, Carolina fell behind quickly in both games, which severely limited Hubbard’s touches as his team tried to play catch-up.

Hubbard had 16 carries or fewer in 10 of his first 11 games last season, but he topped 20 carries in four of six contests to close out the year.

Saquon Barkley Under 74.5 rushing yards

Barkley left the Giants in the offseason and signed a fat free-agent contract with archrival Philadelphia. So far, he’s proven to be a solid investment, following 109 rushing yards in the opener against Green Bay with a 95-yard effort in the Eagles’ Week 2 loss to Atlanta on Monday Night Football.

Barkley on Sunday will be facing the Browns for the first time in his career. Cleveland is allowing 114.5 rushing yards per game and nearly 5 yards per attempt.

Samaje Perine Over 18.5 receiving yards

With starting running back Isiah Pacheco (broken leg) on injured reserve and primary backup Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) also out, the Chiefs are expected to split carries between Perine and rookie Carson Steele.