Today’s five best NBA bets and props (Oct. 29)

There are four games on Tuesday’s slate; here are five bets to consider

The 2024-25 NBA season is only one week old, but the on-court action is operating at a mid-season pace. Teams are beginning to establish baselines that could persist for the remainder of the 82-game marathon, and Tuesday’s slate is quite interesting.

There are four games on the schedule, headlined by a nationally televised doubleheader. In the early game, the Dallas Mavericks visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in a rematch of the 2024 Western Conference Finals. Later, the New Orleans Pelicans and Golden State Warriors face off in a Western Conference tilt. In addition, the Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets are all scheduled to take the court, creating a solid amount of NBA betting opportunities.

In advance of the tip-off of the first game at 7:30 pm ET, the aim of this piece is to deliver five best bets for the action. This includes both game markets and prop markets, highlighting multiple games along the way.

Denver Nuggets (-4.5) vs. Brooklyn Nets (-110, BetMGM)

The start of the 2024-25 season has been ugly for the Denver Nuggets, particularly when compared to lofty preseason expectations. Denver lost its first two games at home, and while the Nuggets did pull out a victory on Monday evening, overtime was needed to secure the positive result. However, there is an opportunity to buy the dip against a flawed Nets team.

Brooklyn does have the rest advantage in this game given that Denver must travel on the second night of a back-to-back. Still, the Nets likely have some perimeter shooting regression in the offing from Cam Thomas and Dennis Schroder, both of whom are making more than 46% of their attempts on large volume. Denver’s shooting has been woeful early on, to the tune of 41.6% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point distance, and that should also normalize in a positive direction.

Nets guard Cam Thomas Under 27.5 points (BetRivers)

Thomas currently ranks in the top five of the NBA in scoring after an unsustainably hot shooting start. The talented guard does have a penchant for scoring, and he is anything but shy from a shot selection perspective. With that said, Thomas is working with shooting splits of 48% from the field and 46% from 3-point range that are out-pacing the quality of his shot attempts.

Denver is well-coached on the defensive side, and the message will likely be to let anyone but Thomas beat the Nuggets. This number at BetRivers is a touch high as a result, especially against a Denver team that operates at a relatively slow pace, which could lead to a low-possession game.

Minnesota Timberwolves (-5) vs. Dallas Mavericks (-108, FanDuel)

Minnesota has a significant rest advantage in this game, as well as a potential motivational angle after falling short in the Western Conference Finals. Dallas arrives on the second night of a back-to-back with travel, while Minnesota has been at home since playing a home game on Saturday. More casual observers likely remember Minnesota’s opening night loss to Los Angeles. But since then, the Timberwolves have a 106.9 defensive rating in back-to-back wins.

Minnesota also posted stellar home numbers last season with a 30-11 record and a +8.2 net rating at Target Center during the regular season. Minnesota’s clean injury report is also a potential edge, with Dallas missing both Dante Exum and Maxi Kleber in its game on Monday and potentially facing more absences given the quick turnaround.

New Orleans Pelicans (-1.5) vs. Golden State Warriors (-110, Caesars)

The Warriors lead the NBA in net rating during the season’s first week, out-scoring opponents by more than 20 points per 100 possessions. Most of that was tied to a pair of blowout wins against overmatched opponents to begin the campaign, though, and the Warriors just lost at home to the Clippers. Golden State must operate without Stephen Curry and, while the Warriors are at home, they are also missing De’Anthony Melton with Andrew Wiggins listed as questionable, with reports indicating he is trending toward missing this game.

Over several seasons, the Warriors have shown to be severely weakened when Curry is unavailable. New Orleans has its own injury issues with both Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy III sidelined, but the Pelicans have strong overall depth. Road favorites can be perilous at times in the NBA, but New Orleans is the better team with Curry out.

Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram Over 18.5 points (-122, FanDuel)

Ingram is coming off a poor scoring performance on Sunday. He generated only 14 points on 17 shooting possessions, missing all three of his attempts from beyond the arc and failing to get to the free throw line. Prior to that, Ingram was solidly efficient and productive in the previous two games, and there is reason to believe his usage will be strong in this game.

