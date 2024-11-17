Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Though four teams are enjoying the rest that comes with a bye week, the action in the NFL is virtually non-stop in Week 11. That reality was on display on Thursday when the week’s slate kicked off with a matchup between long-time rivals. This time, the Philadelphia Eagles held serve as a home favorite against the Washington Commanders, seizing further control of the NFC East race with a 26-18 victory.

While there were not many points in the first three quarters, things picked up late for both Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and Washington’s Jayden Daniels on Thursday. In advance of the rest of the weekend, quarterbacks are in the center of the frame once again, with 26 players still yet to take the field at the most important position in sports.

Today, the goal is to rank all 26 quarterbacks in action on Sunday and Monday using Week 11 Las Vegas projections. This projection also uses standard fantasy scoring for the sake of clarity with four points per passing touchdown, one point per 25 passing yards, one point per 10 rushing yards, and six points per rushing touchdown. Let’s dissect the quarterback position for Week 11, using projections based on a consensus of prop betting lines from the top U.S. sportsbooks.

Read Review Up To $1,000 In A Bonus Bet If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY or Washington, DC. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet to settle must lose to qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah’s New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi’kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah’s Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment. WASHINGTON, DC: It is unlawful for any individual who is noticeably intoxicated or impaired to engage in sports wagering. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text 800426. OLG Class A licensed Operator. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. MA: CALL 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. NY: Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Read Review Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only. First Bet Offer for new customers only. Min. first deposit of $10. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake up to $1500. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. See BetMGM.com for Terms. US promotional offers not available in Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico. Please Gamble Responsibly. Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA). Read Review Bet $5 & Get $150 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review 21+ only (18+ in KY). Offer available in AZ/IA/IN/KY/LA (select parishes)/NC/NJ/OH/VA. Void where prohibited. Available to new customers only. Must claim offer within 30 days following registration. Deposit $10+ and place $5+ qualifying bet. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and the Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. Bonus Bets expire after 7 days. Add’l terms and restriction apply see at bet365.com. The above bonus code can be used during registration but does not change the offer amount in any way. Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER (AZ, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA).

Tier 1: Leading the pack

1 – Lamar Jackson

Projections: 238.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 42.5 rush yards, 21.8 fantasy points

Jackson has been the best player in the sport so far this season, and it is a testament to his elite play that he is No. 1 on this list when facing the Steelers defense in Week 11. Jackson has the highest rushing projection of any quarterback this week, and he is also in the top two of the NFL in both passing yards (2,669) and passing touchdowns (24) with only two interceptions.

2 – Brock Purdy

Projections: 259.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 16.5 rush yards, 20.0 fantasy points

Purdy has been one of the most consistent passers in the NFL this season. He generated a season-best 353 yards a week ago in a win over Tampa Bay, and Purdy has not fallen below 212 yards in any 2024 start. He is also a tangible rushing threat in any matchup with 227 yards rushing and three scores on the ground.

3 – Joe Burrow

Projections: 260.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 9.5 rush yards, 19.4 fantasy points

Burrow has the distinction of the player projected for the most passing yards in Week 11. That isn’t a surprise given that he leads the NFL with 2,672 passing yards this season, but Burrow is also tied for the league lead with 24 passing touchdowns. If anything, he has been even better lately, tallying 679 passing yards and nine touchdowns in the last two games.

Tier 2: Clearly strong

4 – Tua Tagovailoa

Projections: 239.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 3.5 rush yards, 17.9 fantasy points

Tagovailoa has not enjoyed a full-fledged explosion since coming back from his concussion-forced absence. With that said, he is completing more than 70% of his passes with at least 207 yards passing in each of the last three games. The Week 11 matchup against the Raiders could be very friendly for Miami’s passing offense.

5 – Jordan Love

Projections: 231.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 5.5 rush yards, 17.8 fantasy points

Other than an injury that cost him playing time, Love began the season producing big-time numbers in the realm of passing touchdowns. He threw for 15 scores in only five starts, but Love has cratered with no scores in the last two weeks. He projects for positive regression here, and Love faces a Bears defense that has not played particularly well in recent weeks.

6 – Jared Goff

Projections: 226.5 pass yards, 2 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 17.1 fantasy points

Goff ranks last among quarterbacks projected for multiple touchdown passes this week. That still places him quite high on the list, however, and Goff has a soft matchup against Jacksonville. Detroit is a two-touchdown favorite, which could limit his passing volume.

7 – Josh Allen

Projections: 235.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 35.5 rush yards, 17.0 fantasy points

No quarterback is projected to score a rushing touchdown on Sunday or Monday, but Allen is the most likely according to the market. That does not factor into this projection, though Allen does have encouraging rushing numbers to bank on from a yardage standpoint. He also has a strong individual history against Kansas City, even while noting the Chiefs are stout on defense in 2024.

8 – Patrick Mahomes

Projections: 241.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 21.5 rush yards, 15.8 fantasy points

Mahomes ranks outside of the top eight of the NFL in both passing touchdowns and passing yards. That is a bizarre reality for the consensus best player in the world, especially when noting Kansas City is unbeaten. However, Mahomes does have at least 262 passing yards in three straight games, averaging two passing touchdowns per contest over that run.

Tier 3: Rock-solid passers and high-end runners

9 – Geno Smith

Projections: 248.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 13.5 rush yards, 15.3 fantasy points

The Seahawks have lost five of the last six games, and Seattle now faces a high-leverage game against a division rival in San Francisco this week. Smith is coming off a 363-yard, three-touchdown effort in his last start, and Seattle is also fully rested after a bye.

10 – Bo Nix

Projections: 209.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 27.5 rush yards, 15.1 fantasy points

Denver has lost the last two games, but Nix has performed well against top-flight competition. He is a dual-threat option, as evidenced by his rushing projection this week, and Nix could produce real passing volume against a scuffling Falcons defense. The Week 11 matchup between the Broncos and Falcons is also in Denver.

11 – Drake Maye

Projections: 203.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 29.5 rush yards, 15.1 fantasy points

Maye has been one of the most prolific running quarterbacks in the NFL since taking the job for the Patriots on a full-time basis. He has 221 rushing yards in the last five starts, and Maye left one of those games with injury. His passing numbers remain pedestrian, but a matchup against the Rams could juice that production.

12 – Sam Darnold

Projections: 238.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 14.5 rush yards, 15.0 fantasy points

Darnold’s season began with quite a run, including 11 touchdown passes in the first four games. Since then, he has only six touchdowns in five games, but Darnold does have a strong yardage baseline. He has thrown for at least 240 yards in four straight outings.

13 – Jameis Winston

Projections: 240.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 12.5 rush yards, 14.9 fantasy points

Winston is not shy about spraying the football all over the field. He has 87 pass attempts in the last two weeks, and Winston also added 27 rushing yards in Week 9. Coming off a bye, he faces a struggling Saints defense with a chance to put up some strong production.

14 – Anthony Richardson

Projections: 171.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 39.5 rush yards, 14.8 fantasy points

Richardson is back in the lineup for Indianapolis after a multi-week benching in favor of Joe Flacco. Richardson’s passing struggles are well-documented this season, including a hideous 44.4 percent completion rate, worst in the league. He is a tremendous runner, though, and that accounts for his placement on this list.

15 – Justin Herbert

Projections: 230.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 13.5 rush yards, 14.6 fantasy points

The Chargers are quite conservative by modern standards, and that manifests in Herbert’s numbers. He has attempted more than 32 passes just once this season, and Herbert has only 11 touchdown passes in nine games. On the flip side, he has only one interception, and Los Angeles faces a vulnerable Cincinnati defense this week.

16 – Russell Wilson

Projections: 228.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 13.5 rush yards, 14.5 fantasy points

Wilson has been hyper-efficient since taking over for Justin Fields in Pittsburgh. He is averaging 8.7 yards per attempt with six touchdowns and only one interception across three starts. This week, Wilson faces the Ravens and, while the history of the rivalry between Pittsburgh and Baltimore is littered with quality defense, the Ravens have not been strong against the pass in 2024.

Tier 4: Modest production

17 – C.J. Stroud

Projections: 233.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 9.5 rush yards, 14.3 fantasy points

Stroud and the Texans were flying high early in the season. He threw for 215 yards or more in each of his first five outings, with the Texans opening the season 4-1 in that sample and 5-1 overall. Since then, Houston’s offense has fallen on injury-plagued hard times, leading to three losses in the last four games. Stroud’s production has suffered in conjunction, but top-flight receiver Nico Collins does project to return this week.

18 – Caleb Williams

Projections: 193.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 20.5 rush yards, 13.8 fantasy points

The No. 1 overall pick is garnering a decent amount of respect in the prop market this week. It may not seem like much but, given that Williams has gone three games without a touchdown pass, a placement in the top 20 is encouraging. He looks to bounce back from a 120-yard flop against New England a week ago.

19 – Matthew Stafford

Projections: 242.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 13.8 fantasy points

Stafford’s passing volume is through the roof in recent weeks. He has attempted more than 41 passes per game over the last three outings, and significant yardage has followed. That includes at least 279 passing yards in three straight games, though Stafford did not generate a passing touchdown in Week 10. He also is one of the least likely quarterbacks to help from a statistical standpoint in the running game.

20 – Kirk Cousins

Projections: 241.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 13.7 fantasy points

Through 10 weeks, Cousins ranks in the top four of the NFL in passing yards (2,634) and passing touchdowns (17). He ranks this far down the list due to a very difficult matchup on the road in Denver. Plus, Cousins is not a running threat at all with a total of -3 rushing yards in 2024.

21 – Aaron Rodgers

Projections: 236.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 0.5 rush yards, 13.5 fantasy points

Rodgers is coming off his worst individual performance of the season in Week 10. He threw for only 151 yards and 4.3 yards per attempt without a single touchdown pass, with the Jets seemingly reaching rock bottom as a team. This week, the matchup is much more favorable against Indianapolis, and Rodgers does have two big-time wide receivers to target.

Tier 5: The basement

22 – Will Levis

Projections: 185.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 13.5 rush yards, 12.8 fantasy points

The Minnesota Vikings throttled Mac Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, and Will Levis gets his chance against Minnesota in Week 11. Levis is a real rushing threat with a very big arm, but he has reached 200 passing yards only once in 2024. He also has only seven passing touchdowns while playing in six games.

23 – Derek Carr

Projections: 208.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 1.5 rush yards, 12.5 fantasy points

The Saints bounced back last week, and so did Derek Carr. New Orleans suffered a losing streak long enough to get the team’s head coach fired, but the Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons with Carr excelling from a statistical standpoint. He averaged 10.8 yards per pass attempt with multiple touchdowns and zero interceptions. This week’s matchup is a touch more difficult against Cleveland, but Carr is a capable option.

Read Review Bet $5 Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Wins + 3 Free Months Of NBA League Pass Claim bonus Read Review New customers only. 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (excluding certain perishes), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. After 3 months free trial, the full price of League Pass will be automatically charged monthly; cancel anytime. NBA League Pass – local blackout restrictions appply. No refunds. Terms, restrictions, and embargoes apply. Limit 1 pass per customer. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

24 – Mac Jones

Projections: 187.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 8.5 rush yards, 12.4 fantasy points

With Trevor Lawrence sidelined, Mac Jones got the call as the starter last week against Minnesota. The Vikings do have a stingy defense, but Jones threw for only 111 yards without a touchdown pass. The schedule does not let up this week either, as the Jaguars take on the NFC-leading Detroit Lions as near-two touchdown underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook.

25 – Gardner Minshew

Projections: 198.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 3.5 rush yards, 12.3 fantasy points

There was real uncertainty as to whether Minshew would be under center when Week 11 begins, but all signs point to him getting the first snap for Las Vegas. The Raiders have lost five in a row and, while Minshew is far from the only problem, his production has been modest at best. He has not topped 209 passing yards in any of his last five appearances.

26 – Cooper Rush

Projections: 183.5 pass yards, 1 pass TD, 2.5 rush yards, 11.6 fantasy points