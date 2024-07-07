Why are bettors fading Caitlin Clark for WNBA ROY?

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Caitlin Clark is the heavy favorite to take home WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, but bettors are putting their money elsewhere.

When the 2024 WNBA season began, there was little doubt about the player with the highest expectations as a rookie: No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever.

The top Rookie of the Year candidates

After a record-breaking college career at Iowa, Clark was established as the overwhelming favorite to win Rookie of the Year at sportsbooks (opened at -650 at BetMGM, for example) and has been the odds-on favorite to win the award all season. Clark’s odds even climbed to -3000 at some books after Los Angeles Sparks rookie Cameron Brink’s season-ending injury last month.

Up To $1,500 In Bonus Bets If Your First Bet Loses CBSSPORTS Copied! Claim bonus Must be 21+. Min. first deposit of $10. New customers only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Rewards are non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire in 7 days. Bonus bets amount equals lost stake. Must be physically located in NC, NJ, IN, WV, DC, CO, PA, MI, IA, AZ, LA, TN, IL, VA, MD, MS, WY, MA, KS, OH, or KY. Void where prohibited. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. Add’l terms apply – see BetMGM.com. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), (888) 789-7777 or ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-981-0023 (PR), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit GamblingHelpLineMA.org (MA).

Brink had opened with the second-best odds to Clark, but recently Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese has been making a push up the odds board. Reese opened north of 30-1 at online sportsbooks to win the award, but now has a WNBA-record 13 consecutive games with a double-double. Reese was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for June and is now the clear second choice for ROY (+380 at FanDuel Sportsbook). The former LSU Tiger is currently leading the WNBA in rebounding.

“Voters’ mindset”

Both rookies are putting up historic numbers. But remember, “any time you have an awards market, you have to try to account for the voters’ mindset,” Max Meyer, senior editor at Fanatics Sportsbook, said in a release. “If Clark and Reese continue to shine, the key tiebreaker in voters’ minds will likely be which rookie makes it to the playoffs. The Fever and Sky are both in the mix for the final two playoff spots, but the Sky have a much tougher schedule going forward.”

$200 Bet Match For 5 Straight Days NO Code Required Claim bonus Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VT, VA, or WV only. Not available in OH. Void where prohibited. Must opt in (by navigating to the Discover or Promos page in the App) & place $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $200) each day for 5 straight days. Your 5 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply, see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Among WNBA Rookie of the Year wagers at Fanatics Sportsbook, Reese now has 57.5% of the bets and more than 81% of the total dollars wagered, more than 13 times the number of bets that Clark has amassed. Part of that also has to do with the big odds offered on Reese versus the very small payout for bettors from a wager on Clark.

“As popular as Clark is, a lot of bettors just don’t like to lay that heavy of a price and she’s been -1000 or shorter for the award for a lot of the season,” Meyers noted. “Instead, they’ll opt for popular long shots with potential for bigger payouts. Just look at Clark – she doesn’t have much Rookie of the Year interest as a huge favorite, however, she’s received the second-most tickets and handle for MVP when she’s been +1000 or longer nearly the entire time this market has been up.”

Other oddsmakers didn’t seem too concerned with Reese’s rise, though, as one bookmaker I reached out to said that Reese had “zero chance” to win the award, even though her odds had moved from 32-1 to +300.

Clark and Reese by the numbers

Clark is averaging 16 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game on 39.1% shooting on the season. Reese goes for 13.9 points and 11.7 rebounds per game on 41% shooting from the field. The two competitors will be on the same side for the WNBA All-Star game on July 20 in Phoenix.

Currently, Reese has the highest share of bet count (66%) and handle (62%) to win ROY. Clark has the second most handle at 22%. Clark is currently -700 in the full field market and Reese is currently +380. Clark opened the season at -700 and Reese opened at +3000.

In the Clark vs. the field market FanDuel Sportsbook has available, the field is taking 90% of the bets and 79% of handle.

Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins NO Code Required Claim bonus 21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Void where prohibited. New Customer only. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Expires on 7/7/2024 at 11:59 PM EST. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, D.C., IA, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, IL, TN, VA, VT, WY), 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or visit ksgamblinghelp.com (KS), www.1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. Gambling Problem? Hope is here. Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

