2019 BIG3 basketball: Complete rosters, schedule, scores, TV channels for third season of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league

The BIG3, a three-on-three basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube, tipped off its third season on Saturday in Detroit, with plenty of ex-NBA players taking the court. In the first game of the season, 3 Headed Monsters took down Trilogy thanks to 22 points and 23 rebounds from Reggie Evans. In the second game, defending champion Power didn't miss a beat despite being without reigning MVP Corey Maggette due to injury. They handily defeated 3's company in a rematch of last year's championship game, led by Cuttino Mobley's 28 points.

The final game of the night got a little testy, with Royce White and Josh Smith both earning ejections after a scuffle early on. Bivouac wasn't deterred though, and wound up beating Enemies, 50-43.

The BIG3 has expanded for this summer, bumping up the number of teams from eight to 12, and increasing the number of cities that they visit. All games will be broadcast on CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com throughout the season.

Plenty of big names are returning this season, including Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson. Other players joining the fold include Lamar Odom, Josh Smith, Gilbert Arenas, Mario Chalmers and Jason Terry. Last season's champion, Power, is back and ready to defend its title behind head coach Nancy Lieberman.

Here's a look at the complete 2019 rosters for every team, followed by the full season schedule, scores and viewing information.

2019 BIG3 rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Rashard Lewis (Captain)

Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)

Larry Sanders

Mario Chalmers

Tre Simmons

Coach: Gary Payton

3's Company

DerMarr Johnson (Captain)

Baron Davis (Co-Captain)

Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)

Dijon Thompson

Andre Emmett

Jason Maxiell

Dahntay Jones

Coach: Michael Cooper

Aliens

Andre Owens (Captain)

Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)

Greg Oden

Brandon Rush

Robert Vaden

Ryan Hollins

Coach: Nate Archibald

Ball Hogs

Brian Scalabrine (Captain)

Josh Childress (Co-Captain)

DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)

Will McDonald

Marcus Williams

Jermaine Taylor

Coach: Rick Barry

Bivouac

Josh Smith (Captain)

Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)

Will Bynum (Co-Captain)

Shawne Williams

C.J. Leslie

Dion Glover

Coach: Reggie Theus

Enemies

Gilbert Arenas (Captain)

Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)

Lamar Odom (Co-Captain)

Royce White

Craig Smith

Frank Robinson

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Ghost Ballers

Mike Bibby (Captain)

Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)

Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)

Alex Scales

Jamario Moon

Mike Taylor

Coach: George Gervin

Killer 3s

Stephen Jackson (Captain)

Josh Powell (Co-Captain)

Franklin Session (Co-Captain)

Donte Greene

C.J. Watson

Eddy Curry

Coach: Charles Oakley

Power

Corey Maggette (Captain)

Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis (Co-Captain)

Mychel Thompson

Ryan Gomes

Quentin Richardson

Chris 'Birdman' Andersen

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Tri State

Jermaine O'Neal (Captain)

Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)

Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)

Yakhouba Diawara

Jason Richardson

Bonzi Wells

Coach: Julius 'Dr. J' Erving

Trilogy

Jason Terry (Captain)

David Hawkins (Co-Captain)

James White (Co-Captain)

Carlos Arroyo

Sam Young

Patrick O'Bryant

Coach: Kenyon Martin

Triplets

Joe Johnson (Captain)

Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)

Jannero Pargo

Chris Johnson

Sergerio Gipson

Alan Anderson

Coach: Lisa Leslie

2019 BIG3 schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 22

Scores:

3 Headed Monsters 51, Trilogy 46

Power 50, 3's Company 38

Bivouac 50, Enemies 43

Location:

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Sunday, June 23



Games:

Triplets vs. Aliens

Tri State vs. Killer 3s

Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers

Viewing information:

1-3 p.m. (CBS)

3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

Saturday, June 29



Games:

Enemies vs. Ball Hogs

Trilogy vs. Triplets

3's Company vs. Killer 3s

Viewing information:

12-2 p.m. (CBS)

2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday, June 30

Games:

Ghost Ballers vs. Bivouac

3 Headed Monsters vs. Aliens

Power vs. Tri State

Viewing information:

5-8 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia

Saturday, July 6

Games:

3's Company vs. Tri State

Aliens vs. Ball Hogs

Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers

Viewing information:

5-8 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Legacy Arena at the BJCC -- Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, July 7

Games:

3 Headed Monsters vs. Killer 3s

Power vs. Trilogy

Triplets vs. Bivouac

Viewing information:

1-3 p.m. (CBS)

3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Start Farm Arena -- Atlanta

Saturday, July 13

Games:

Ball Hogs vs. 3's Company

Ghost Ballers vs. Power

Aliens vs. Enemies

Viewing information:

12-2 p.m. (CBS)

2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Dunkin Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Sunday, July 14

Games:

Tri State vs. Triplets

3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac

Killer 3s vs. Trilogy

Viewing information:

12-2 p.m. (CBS)

2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Saturday, July 20

Games:

Bivouac vs. 3's Company

Power vs. Triplets

3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri State

Viewing information:

3-4 p.m. (CBSSports.com)

4-6 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Sunday, July 21

Games:

Aliens vs. Ghost Ballers

Ball Hogs vs. Killer 3s

Trilogy vs. Enemies

Viewing information:

1-2 p.m. (CBSSports.com)

2-4 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City

Saturday, July 27

Games:

3's Company vs. Killer 3s

Ball Hogs vs. Triplets

Bivouac vs. Aliens

(Bye week for other teams)

Viewing information:

9 p.m. - 12 a.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City

Saturday, August 3

Games:

Ghost Ballers vs. Tri State

Killer 3s vs. Bivouac

Enemies vs. Power

Viewing information:

1-3 p.m. (CBS)

3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Allstate Arena -- Chicago

Sunday, August 4

Games:

3's Company vs. Aliens

Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy

Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Viewing information:

4-7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee

Saturday, August 10

Games:

Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers

3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies

Power vs. Tri State

(Bye week for other teams)

Viewing information:

8-11 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami

Saturday, August 17

Games:

Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Trilogy vs. 3's Company

Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac

Viewing information:

3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

American Airlines Center -- Dallas

Sunday, August 18

Games:

Ghost Ballers vs. Triplets

Enemies vs. Killer 3s

Aliens vs. Tri State

Viewing information:

3-6 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Sunday, August 25

Games:

Playoff Rounds (teams TBD)

Viewing information:

12-2 p.m. (CBSSN)

2-4 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans

Sunday, September 1

Games:

Championship Round (teams TBD)

Viewing information:

3-5 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

Staples Center -- Los Angeles