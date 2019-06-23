2019 BIG3 basketball: Complete schedule, scores, rosters, TV channels for third season of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league
The BIG3's third season tipped off this weekend
The BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube, tipped off its third season on Saturday in Detroit, with plenty of ex-NBA players taking the court. In the first game of the season, 3 Headed Monsters took down Trilogy thanks to 22 points and 23 rebounds from Reggie Evans. In the second game, defending champion Power didn't miss a beat despite being without reigning MVP Corey Maggette due to injury. They handily defeated 3's company in a rematch of last year's championship game, led by Cuttino Mobley's 28 points.
The final game of the night got a little testy, with Royce White and Josh Smith both earning ejections after a scuffle early on. Bivouac wasn't deterred though, and wound up beating Enemies, 50-43.
Meanwhile, the second slate of games concluded the weekend with excitement as Joe Johnson had the first week's biggest performance with his stat line of 27 points, 16 rebounds and four assists while leading the Triplets to a 50-40 victory over the expansion Aliens squad. In the second game, Amar'e Stoudemire's Tri-State blew a late lead as the Killer 3s' Donte Greene converted a game-winning 3-pointer over the former NBA All-Star.
To cap off the weekend, the Ghost Ballers, Triplets and Killer 3s all prevailed on Sunday.
The BIG3 has expanded for this summer, bumping up the number of teams from eight to 12, and increasing the number of cities that they visit. All games will be broadcast on CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com throughout the season.
Plenty of big names are returning this season, including Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson. Other players joining the fold include Lamar Odom, Josh Smith, Gilbert Arenas, Mario Chalmers and Jason Terry. Last season's champion, Power, is back and ready to defend its title behind head coach Nancy Lieberman.
Here's a look at the complete 2019 rosters for every team, followed by the full season schedule, scores and viewing information.
2019 BIG3 rosters
3 Headed Monsters
- Rashard Lewis (Captain)
- Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)
- Larry Sanders
- Mario Chalmers
- Tre Simmons
- Coach: Gary Payton
3's Company
- DerMarr Johnson (Captain)
- Baron Davis (Co-Captain)
- Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)
- Dijon Thompson
- Andre Emmett
- Jason Maxiell
- Dahntay Jones
- Coach: Michael Cooper
Aliens
- Andre Owens (Captain)
- Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)
- Greg Oden
- Brandon Rush
- Robert Vaden
- Ryan Hollins
- Coach: Nate Archibald
Ball Hogs
- Brian Scalabrine (Captain)
- Josh Childress (Co-Captain)
- DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)
- Will McDonald
- Marcus Williams
- Jermaine Taylor
- Coach: Rick Barry
Bivouac
- Josh Smith (Captain)
- Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)
- Will Bynum (Co-Captain)
- Shawne Williams
- C.J. Leslie
- Dion Glover
- Coach: Reggie Theus
Enemies
- Gilbert Arenas (Captain)
- Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)
- Lamar Odom (Co-Captain)
- Royce White
- Craig Smith
- Frank Robinson
- Coach: Rick Mahorn
Ghost Ballers
- Mike Bibby (Captain)
- Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)
- Alex Scales
- Jamario Moon
- Mike Taylor
- Coach: George Gervin
Killer 3s
- Stephen Jackson (Captain)
- Josh Powell (Co-Captain)
- Franklin Session (Co-Captain)
- Donte Greene
- C.J. Watson
- Eddy Curry
- Coach: Charles Oakley
Power
- Corey Maggette (Captain)
- Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)
- Glen 'Big Baby' Davis (Co-Captain)
- Mychel Thompson
- Ryan Gomes
- Quentin Richardson
- Chris 'Birdman' Andersen
- Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Tri State
- Jermaine O'Neal (Captain)
- Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)
- Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)
- Yakhouba Diawara
- Jason Richardson
- Bonzi Wells
- Coach: Julius 'Dr. J' Erving
Trilogy
- Jason Terry (Captain)
- David Hawkins (Co-Captain)
- James White (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Arroyo
- Sam Young
- Patrick O'Bryant
- Coach: Kenyon Martin
Triplets
- Joe Johnson (Captain)
- Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)
- Jannero Pargo
- Chris Johnson
- Sergerio Gipson
- Alan Anderson
- Coach: Lisa Leslie
2019 BIG3 schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, June 22
Scores:
- 3 Headed Monsters 51, Trilogy 46
- Power 50, 3's Company 38
- Bivouac 50, Enemies 43
Location:
Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit
Sunday, June 23
Games:
- Triplets 50, Aliens 40
- Killer 3s 54, Tri State 52 OT
- Ball Hogs 50, Ghost Ballers 39
Location:
Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis
Saturday, June 29
Games:
- Enemies vs. Ball Hogs
- Trilogy vs. Triplets
- 3's Company vs. Killer 3s
Viewing information:
12-2 p.m. (CBS)
2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
Sunday, June 30
Games:
- Ghost Ballers vs. Bivouac
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. Aliens
- Power vs. Tri State
Viewing information:
5-8 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia
Saturday, July 6
Games:
- 3's Company vs. Tri State
- Aliens vs. Ball Hogs
- Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers
Viewing information:
5-8 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Legacy Arena at the BJCC -- Birmingham, Alabama
Sunday, July 7
Games:
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. Killer 3s
- Power vs. Trilogy
- Triplets vs. Bivouac
Viewing information:
1-3 p.m. (CBS)
3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Start Farm Arena -- Atlanta
Saturday, July 13
Games:
- Ball Hogs vs. 3's Company
- Ghost Ballers vs. Power
- Aliens vs. Enemies
Viewing information:
12-2 p.m. (CBS)
2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Dunkin Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
Sunday, July 14
Games:
- Tri State vs. Triplets
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac
- Killer 3s vs. Trilogy
Viewing information:
12-2 p.m. (CBS)
2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
Saturday, July 20
Games:
- Bivouac vs. 3's Company
- Power vs. Triplets
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri State
Viewing information:
3-4 p.m. (CBSSports.com)
4-6 p.m. (CBS)
Location:
Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
Sunday, July 21
Games:
- Aliens vs. Ghost Ballers
- Ball Hogs vs. Killer 3s
- Trilogy vs. Enemies
Viewing information:
1-2 p.m. (CBSSports.com)
2-4 p.m. (CBS)
Location:
Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City
Saturday, July 27
Games:
- 3's Company vs. Killer 3s
- Ball Hogs vs. Triplets
- Bivouac vs. Aliens
(Bye week for other teams)
Viewing information:
9 p.m. - 12 a.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City
Saturday, August 3
Games:
- Ghost Ballers vs. Tri State
- Killer 3s vs. Bivouac
- Enemies vs. Power
Viewing information:
1-3 p.m. (CBS)
3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Allstate Arena -- Chicago
Sunday, August 4
Games:
- 3's Company vs. Aliens
- Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy
- Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Viewing information:
4-7 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee
Saturday, August 10
Games:
- Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies
- Power vs. Tri State
(Bye week for other teams)
Viewing information:
8-11 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami
Saturday, August 17
Games:
- Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters
- Trilogy vs. 3's Company
- Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac
Viewing information:
3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Location:
American Airlines Center -- Dallas
Sunday, August 18
Games:
- Ghost Ballers vs. Triplets
- Enemies vs. Killer 3s
- Aliens vs. Tri State
Viewing information:
3-6 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
Sunday, August 25
Games:
Playoff Rounds (teams TBD)
Viewing information:
12-2 p.m. (CBSSN)
2-4 p.m. (CBS)
Location:
Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans
Sunday, September 1
Games:
Championship Round (teams TBD)
Viewing information:
3-5 p.m. (CBS)
Location:
Staples Center -- Los Angeles
