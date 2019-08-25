2019 BIG3 basketball: How to watch playoffs, TV channel, schedule, scores for third season of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league
The Triplets and Killer 3's will face off in the 2019 BIG3 championship
The 2019 BIG3 championship game is officially set, and for the third year in a row the league will see a new champion.
The Killer 3's tipped off the 2019 playoff action on Sunday by ousting the defending champion Power, 50-42, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. With the win, the Killer 3's move on to the championship where they will play 2019 BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson the No. 1 seed Triplets, who bested the 3 Headed Monsters 50-39.
The championship game between Triplets and the Killer 3's will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Following their losses on Sunday, Power and 3 Headed Monsters will also play for third place.
Also on Sunday, Bivouac defeated 3's Company 50-36 in the fifth-place game to cap off their first season in the BIG3. Though it's far from a championship, the victory is something for Bivouac to build upon moving forward.
Check below to see the complete BIG3 schedule, scores and viewing information from the 2019 season:
2019 BIG3 Playoff Schedule
Sunday, August 25
Games, results:
- 2-seed Killer 3's 50, 3-seed Power 42
- 1-seed Triplets 50, 4-seed 3 Headed Monsters 39
- Bivouac 50, 3's Company 36 (fifth-place game)
Viewing information: 1-2 p.m. (CBS Sports Network); 2-4 p.m. (CBS)
Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans
Sunday, September 1
*All times Eastern
- 3-seed Power vs. 4-seed 3 Headed Monsters (third-place game), 3 p.m.
- 1-seed Triplets vs. 2-seed Killer 3's (championship game), 4 p.m.
Viewing information: 3-5 p.m. (CBS)
Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles
The winners of the two semi-final games will advance to the 2019 BIG3 Championship on Sunday, Sept. 1 in Los Angeles, while the losers will play each other in the third-place game on that same day.
BIG3 2019 Regular-Season Schedule
Saturday, June 22
Week 1 games, results:
- 3 Headed Monsters 51, Trilogy 46
- Power 50, 3's Company 38
- Bivouac 50, Enemies 43
Sunday, June 23
Week 1 games, results:
- Triplets 50, Aliens 40
- Killer 3s 54, Tri State 52 OT
- Ball Hogs 50, Ghost Ballers 39
Saturday, June 29
Week 2 games, results:
- Triplets 51, Trilogy 41
- Enemies 50, Ball Hogs 45
- Killer 3s 50, 3's Company 32
Sunday, June 30
Week 2 games, results:
- Ghost Ballers 51 Bivouac 46
- 3 Headed Monsters 50 Aliens 44
- Power 51 Tri State 43
Saturday, July 6
Week 3 games, results:
- Tri State 50, 3's Company 45
- Aliens 51, Ball Hogs 39
- Enemies 51, Ghost Ballers 35
Sunday, July 7
Week 3 games, results:
- Killer 3s 51, 3 Headed Monsters 48
- Trilogy 50, Power 43
- Triplets 51, Bivouac 45
Saturday, July 13
Week 4 games, results:
- 3's Company 50, Ball Hogs 38
- Power 50, Ghost Ballers 36
- Enemies 50, Aliens 39
Sunday, July 14
Week 4 games, results:
- Triplets 50, Tri State 37
- Bivouac 50, 3 Headed Monsters 43
- Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 48
Saturday, July 20
Week 5 games, results:
- 3's Company 50, Bivouac 34
- Power 50, Triplets 47
- Tri State 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46
Sunday, July 21
Week 5 games, results:
- Aliens 51, Ghost Ballers 35
- Trilogy 50, Enemies 38
- Killer 3's 50, Ball Hogs 35
Saturday, July 27
Week 6 games, results:
- 3's Company 51, Killer 3s 41
- Triplets 51, Ball Hogs 34
- Bivouac 50, Aliens 47
Sunday, July 28
(No games: bye week for other teams)
Saturday, August 3
Week 7 games, results:
- Ghost Ballers 50, Tri-State 38
- Power 50, Enemies 41
- Bivouac 51, Killer 3's 42
Sunday, August 4
Week 7 games, results:
- Aliens 50, 3's Company 35
- Trilogy 52, Ball Hogs 43
- Triplets 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46
Saturday, August 10
Week 8 games, results:
- 3 Headed Monsters 50, Enemies 32
- Tri State 50, Power 43
- Ghost Ballers 50, Trilogy 47
(Bye week for other teams)
Sunday, August 11
(No games: bye week for other teams)
Saturday, August 17
Week 9 games, results:
- Ball Hogs 50, Bivouac 48
- Triplets 51, Ghost Ballers 38
- 3 Headed Monsters 52, Power 46
- Killer 3's 50, Enemies 36
- 3's Company 50, Trilogy 28
- Tri State 51, Aliens 44
Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas
Sunday, August 18
(No games: bye week for other teams)
Here's a look at the complete 2019 rosters for every team, followed by the full season schedule, scores and viewing information.
2019 BIG3 rosters
3 Headed Monsters
- Rashard Lewis (Captain)
- Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)
- Larry Sanders
- Mario Chalmers
- Tre Simmons
- Coach: Gary Payton
3's Company
- DerMarr Johnson (Captain)
- Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)
- Dijon Thompson
- Andre Emmett
- Jason Maxiell
- Dahntay Jones
- Coach: Michael Cooper
Aliens
- Andre Owens (Captain)
- Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)
- Greg Oden
- Brandon Rush
- Robert Vaden
- Ryan Hollins
- Coach: Nate Archibald
Ball Hogs
- Brian Scalabrine (Captain)
- Josh Childress (Co-Captain)
- DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)
- Will McDonald
- Marcus Williams
- Qyntel Woods
- Coach: Rick Barry
Bivouac
- Josh Smith (Captain)
- Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)
- Will Bynum (Co-Captain)
- Shawne Williams
- C.J. Leslie
- Dion Glover
- Coach: Reggie Theus
Enemies
- Gilbert Arenas (Captain)
- Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)
- Royce White
- Craig Smith
- Frank Robinson
- Coach: Rick Mahorn
Ghost Ballers
- Mike Bibby (Captain)
- Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)
- Alex Scales
- Jamario Moon
- Mike Taylor
- Coach: George Gervin
Killer 3s
- Stephen Jackson (Captain)
- Josh Powell (Co-Captain)
- Franklin Session (Co-Captain)
- Donte Greene
- C.J. Watson
- Eddy Curry
- Coach: Charles Oakley
Power
- Corey Maggette (Captain)
- Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)
- Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-Captain)
- Mychel Thompson
- Julian Wright
- Ryan Gomes
- Quentin Richardson
- Chris "Birdman" Andersen
- Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Tri State
- Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)
- Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)
- Yakhouba Diawara
- Jason Richardson
- Robert Hite
- Corsley Edwards
- Coach: Julius "Dr. J" Erving
Trilogy
- Jason Terry (Captain)
- David Hawkins (Co-Captain)
- James White (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Arroyo
- Sam Young
- Patrick O'Bryant
- Coach: Kenyon Martin
Triplets
- Joe Johnson (Captain)
- Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)
- Jannero Pargo
- Chris Johnson
- Sergerio Gipson
- Alan Anderson
- Coach: Lisa Leslie
