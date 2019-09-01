2019 BIG3 basketball schedule: How to watch championship game, TV channel, score for Triplets vs. Killer 3's

The third season of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league wraps up Sunday in L.A.

The 2019 BIG3 championship game will be played today, and the league will crown a new champion for the third consecutive season. 

The Killer 3's tipped off the 2019 playoff action last Sunday by ousting the defending champion Power, 50-42, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. With the victory, the Killer 3's moved on to the championship where they will play 2019 BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson and the No. 1 seed Triplets, who bested the 3 Headed Monsters 50-39. 

The championship game between Triplets and the Killer 3's will be held on today at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Following their losses on Sunday, Power and 3 Headed Monsters will also play for third place. 

Also last Sunday, Bivouac defeated 3's Company 50-36 in the fifth-place game to cap off their first season in the BIG3. Though it's far from a championship, the victory is something for Bivouac to build upon moving forward.   

Check below to see the complete BIG3 schedule, scores and viewing information from the 2019 season:

2019 BIG3 Playoff Schedule

Sunday, September 1

*All times Eastern

  • 3-seed Power vs. 4-seed 3 Headed Monsters (third-place game), 3 p.m.
  • 1-seed Triplets vs. 2-seed Killer 3's (championship game), 4 p.m. 

Viewing information: 3-5 p.m. (CBS)

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles

Sunday, August 25

Games, results:  

  • 2-seed Killer 3's 50,  3-seed Power 42
  • 1-seed Triplets 50, 4-seed 3 Headed Monsters 39
  • Bivouac 50, 3's Company 36 (fifth-place game)

Viewing information: 1-2 p.m. (CBS Sports Network); 2-4 p.m. (CBS)

Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans

BIG3 2019 Regular-Season Schedule

Saturday, June 22

Week 1 games, results:

  • 3 Headed Monsters 51, Trilogy 46
  • Power 50, 3's Company 38
  • Bivouac 50, Enemies 43

Sunday, June 23        

Week 1 games, results:

  • Triplets 50, Aliens 40
  • Killer 3s 54, Tri State 52 OT
  • Ball Hogs 50, Ghost Ballers 39

Saturday, June 29         

Week 2 games, results:

  • Triplets 51, Trilogy 41
  • Enemies 50, Ball Hogs 45
  • Killer 3s 50, 3's Company 32

Sunday, June 30

Week 2 games, results:

  • Ghost Ballers 51 Bivouac 46
  • 3 Headed Monsters 50 Aliens 44
  • Power 51 Tri State 43

Saturday, July 6

Week 3 games, results:

  • Tri State 50, 3's Company 45
  • Aliens 51, Ball Hogs 39
  • Enemies 51, Ghost Ballers 35

Sunday, July 7

Week 3 games, results:

  • Killer 3s 51, 3 Headed Monsters 48
  • Trilogy 50, Power 43
  • Triplets 51, Bivouac 45

Saturday, July 13

Week 4 games, results:

  • 3's Company 50, Ball Hogs 38
  • Power 50, Ghost Ballers 36
  • Enemies 50, Aliens 39

Sunday, July 14

Week 4 games, results:  

  • Triplets 50, Tri State 37
  • Bivouac 50, 3 Headed Monsters 43
  • Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 48

Saturday, July 20

Week 5 games, results:

  • 3's Company 50, Bivouac 34
  • Power 50, Triplets 47
  • Tri State 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46

Sunday, July 21

Week 5 games, results:  

  • Aliens 51, Ghost Ballers 35
  • Trilogy 50, Enemies 38
  • Killer 3's 50, Ball Hogs 35

Saturday, July 27

Week 6 games, results:

  • 3's Company 51, Killer 3s 41
  • Triplets 51, Ball Hogs 34
  • Bivouac 50, Aliens 47

Sunday, July 28

(No games: bye week for other teams)

Saturday, August 3

Week 7 games, results:

  • Ghost Ballers 50, Tri-State 38
  • Power 50, Enemies 41
  • Bivouac 51, Killer 3's 42

Sunday, August 4

Week 7 games, results:  

  • Aliens 50, 3's Company 35
  • Trilogy 52, Ball Hogs 43
  • Triplets 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46

Saturday, August 10

Week 8 games, results: 

  • 3 Headed Monsters 50, Enemies 32
  • Tri State 50, Power 43
  • Ghost Ballers 50, Trilogy 47

(Bye week for other teams)

Sunday, August 11

(No games: bye week for other teams) 

Saturday, August 17

Week 9 games, results:

  • Ball Hogs 50, Bivouac 48
  • Triplets 51, Ghost Ballers 38
  • 3 Headed Monsters 52, Power 46
  • Killer 3's 50, Enemies 36
  • 3's Company 50, Trilogy 28
  • Tri State 51, Aliens 44

Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas

Sunday, August 18

(No games: bye week for other teams)

Here's a look at the complete 2019 rosters for every team, followed by the full season schedule, scores and viewing information.

2019 BIG3 rosters

3 Headed Monsters

  • Rashard Lewis (Captain)
  • Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)
  • Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)
  • Larry Sanders
  • Mario Chalmers
  • Tre Simmons
  • Coach: Gary Payton

3's Company

  • DerMarr Johnson (Captain)
  • Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)
  • Dijon Thompson
  • Andre Emmett
  • Jason Maxiell
  • Dahntay Jones
  • Coach: Michael Cooper

Aliens

  • Andre Owens (Captain)
  • Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)
  • Greg Oden
  • Brandon Rush
  • Robert Vaden
  • Ryan Hollins
  • Coach: Nate Archibald

Ball Hogs

  • Brian Scalabrine (Captain)
  • Josh Childress (Co-Captain)
  • DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)
  • Will McDonald
  • Marcus Williams
  • Qyntel Woods
  • Coach: Rick Barry

Bivouac

  • Josh Smith (Captain)
  • Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)
  • Will Bynum (Co-Captain)
  • Shawne Williams
  • C.J. Leslie
  • Dion Glover
  • Coach: Reggie Theus

Enemies

  • Gilbert Arenas (Captain)
  • Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)
  • Royce White
  • Craig Smith
  • Frank Robinson
  • Coach: Rick Mahorn

Ghost Ballers

  • Mike Bibby (Captain)
  • Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)
  • Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)
  • Alex Scales
  • Jamario Moon
  • Mike Taylor
  • Coach: George Gervin

Killer 3s

  • Stephen Jackson (Captain)
  • Josh Powell (Co-Captain)
  • Franklin Session (Co-Captain)
  • Donte Greene
  • C.J. Watson
  • Eddy Curry
  • Coach: Charles Oakley

Power

  • Corey Maggette (Captain)
  • Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)
  • Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-Captain)
  • Mychel Thompson
  • Julian Wright
  • Ryan Gomes
  • Quentin Richardson
  • Chris "Birdman" Andersen
  • Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Tri State

  • Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)
  • Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)
  • Yakhouba Diawara
  • Jason Richardson
  • Robert Hite
  • Corsley Edwards
  • Coach: Julius "Dr. J" Erving

Trilogy

  • Jason Terry (Captain)
  • David Hawkins (Co-Captain)
  • James White (Co-Captain)
  • Carlos Arroyo
  • Sam Young
  • Patrick O'Bryant
  • Coach: Kenyon Martin

Triplets

  • Joe Johnson (Captain)
  • Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)
  • Jannero Pargo
  • Chris Johnson
  • Sergerio Gipson
  • Alan Anderson
  • Coach: Lisa Leslie

