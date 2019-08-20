2019 BIG3 basketball schedule: How to watch playoffs, TV channels, rosters for third season of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league

Here's how to watch every game in the BIG3's upcoming postseason

The BIG3 basketball league, co-founded by Ice Cube, is marching toward the finish line in its third season of play, with the playoffs set to kick off on Sunday, Aug. 25, in New Orleans. The No. 1 seeded Triplets, led by Joe Johnson, will take on the No. 4 seeded 3 Headed Monsters, while defending champion Power will battle the No. 2 seed, Killer 3's. 

The 3-on-3 league has expanded this summer, bumping up the number of teams from eight to 12, and increasing the number of cities that they visit. All games will be broadcast on CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com throughout the season.

Plenty of big names are back in the fold this season, including Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson. Other players joining the fold include Josh Smith, Gilbert Arenas, Mario Chalmers and Jason Terry. Last season's champion, Power, is back and ready to defend its title behind head coach Nancy Lieberman, while the No. 1 seed Triplets will hope to steal their crown in the upcoming postseason. 

Here's a look at the complete 2019 rosters for every team, followed by the full season schedule, scores and viewing information.

2019 BIG3 rosters

3 Headed Monsters

  • Rashard Lewis (Captain)
  • Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)
  • Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)
  • Larry Sanders
  • Mario Chalmers
  • Tre Simmons
  • Coach: Gary Payton

3's Company

  • DerMarr Johnson (Captain)
  • Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)
  • Dijon Thompson
  • Andre Emmett
  • Jason Maxiell
  • Dahntay Jones
  • Coach: Michael Cooper

Aliens

  • Andre Owens (Captain)
  • Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)
  • Greg Oden
  • Brandon Rush
  • Robert Vaden
  • Ryan Hollins
  • Coach: Nate Archibald

Ball Hogs

  • Brian Scalabrine (Captain)
  • Josh Childress (Co-Captain)
  • DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)
  • Will McDonald
  • Marcus Williams
  • Qyntel Woods
  • Coach: Rick Barry

Bivouac

  • Josh Smith (Captain)
  • Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)
  • Will Bynum (Co-Captain)
  • Shawne Williams
  • C.J. Leslie
  • Dion Glover
  • Coach: Reggie Theus

Enemies

  • Gilbert Arenas (Captain)
  • Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)
  • Royce White
  • Craig Smith
  • Frank Robinson
  • Coach: Rick Mahorn

Ghost Ballers

  • Mike Bibby (Captain)
  • Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)
  • Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)
  • Alex Scales
  • Jamario Moon
  • Mike Taylor
  • Coach: George Gervin

Killer 3s

  • Stephen Jackson (Captain)
  • Josh Powell (Co-Captain)
  • Franklin Session (Co-Captain)
  • Donte Greene
  • C.J. Watson
  • Eddy Curry
  • Coach: Charles Oakley

Power

  • Corey Maggette (Captain)
  • Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)
  • Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-Captain)
  • Mychel Thompson
  • Julian Wright
  • Ryan Gomes
  • Quentin Richardson
  • Chris "Birdman" Andersen
  • Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Tri State

  • Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)
  • Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)
  • Yakhouba Diawara
  • Jason Richardson
  • Robert Hite
  • Corsley Edwards
  • Coach: Julius "Dr. J" Erving

Trilogy

  • Jason Terry (Captain)
  • David Hawkins (Co-Captain)
  • James White (Co-Captain)
  • Carlos Arroyo
  • Sam Young
  • Patrick O'Bryant
  • Coach: Kenyon Martin

Triplets

  • Joe Johnson (Captain)
  • Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)
  • Jannero Pargo
  • Chris Johnson
  • Sergerio Gipson
  • Alan Anderson
  • Coach: Lisa Leslie

2019 BIG3 scores, schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 22

Week 1 games, results:

  • 3 Headed Monsters 51, Trilogy 46
  • Power 50, 3's Company 38
  • Bivouac 50, Enemies 43

Location:

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit

Sunday, June 23        

Week 1 games, results:

  • Triplets 50, Aliens 40
  • Killer 3s 54, Tri State 52 OT
  • Ball Hogs 50, Ghost Ballers 39

Location: 

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis

Saturday, June 29         

Week 2 games, results:

  • Triplets 51, Trilogy 41
  • Enemies 50, Ball Hogs 45
  • Killer 3s 50, 3's Company 32

Location:

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday, June 30

Week 2 games, results:

  • Ghost Ballers 51 Bivouac 46
  • 3 Headed Monsters 50 Aliens 44
  • Power 51 Tri State 43

Location:

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia

Saturday, July 6

Week 3 games, results:

  • Tri State 50, 3's Company 45
  • Aliens 51, Ball Hogs 39
  • Enemies 51, Ghost Ballers 35

Location:

Legacy Arena at the BJCC -- Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, July 7

Week 3 games, results:

  • Killer 3s 51, 3 Headed Monsters 48
  • Trilogy 50, Power 43
  • Triplets 51, Bivouac 45

Location:       

Start Farm Arena -- Atlanta

Saturday, July 13

Week 4 games, results:

  • 3's Company 50, Ball Hogs 38
  • Power 50, Ghost Ballers 36
  • Enemies 50, Aliens 39

Location:

Dunkin Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Sunday, July 14

Week 4 games, results:  

  • Triplets 50, Tri State 37
  • Bivouac 50, 3 Headed Monsters 43
  • Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 48

Location:

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Saturday, July 20

Week 5 games, results:

  • 3's Company 50, Bivouac 34
  • Power 50, Triplets 47
  • Tri State 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46

Sunday, July 21

Week 5 games, results:  

  • Aliens 51, Ghost Ballers 35
  • Trilogy 50, Enemies 38
  • Killer 3's 50, Ball Hogs 35

Location:

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City

Saturday, July 27

Week 6 games:

  • 3's Company 51, Killer 3s 41
  • Triplets 51, Ball Hogs 34
  • Bivouac 50, Aliens 47

Viewing information:

9 p.m. - 12 a.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City

Sunday, July 28

(No games: bye week for other teams)

Saturday, August 3

Week 7 games:  

  • Ghost Ballers 50, Tri-State 38
  • Power 50, Enemies 41
  • Bivouac 51, Killer 3's 42

Sunday, August 4

Week 7 games:   

  • Aliens 50, 3's Company 35
  • Trilogy 52, Ball Hogs 43
  • Triplets 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46

Saturday, August 10

Week 8 games:   

  • 3 Headed Monsters 50, Enemies 32
  • Tri State 50, Power 43
  • Ghost Ballers 50, Trilogy 47

(Bye week for other teams)

Location:

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami

Sunday, August 11

(No games: bye week for other teams) 

Saturday, August 17

Week 9 games:

  • Ball Hogs 50, Bivouac 48
  • Triplets 51, Ghost Ballers 38
  • 3 Headed Monsters 52, Power 46
  • Killer 3's 50, Enemies 36
  • 3's Company 50, Trilogy 28
  • Tri State 51, Aliens 44

Viewing information:

3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

American Airlines Center -- Dallas

Sunday, August 18

(No games: bye week for other teams)

Sunday, August 25

Playoff games:  

  • No. 1 Triplets vs. No. 4 3 Headed Monsters
  • No. 2 Killer 3s vs. No. 3 Power

Viewing information:

12-2 p.m. (CBSSN)

2-4 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans

Sunday, September 1

Games:

Championship Round (teams TBD)

Viewing information:

3-5 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

Staples Center -- Los Angeles

