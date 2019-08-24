2019 BIG3 basketball schedule: How to watch playoffs, TV channels, schedule for third season of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league
Here's how to watch every game in the BIG3's upcoming postseason
The BIG3 basketball league, co-founded by Ice Cube, is closing in on the finish line in its third season of play, with the playoffs set to start on Sunday, Aug. 25, at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center. The No. 1 seeded Triplets, led by BIG3 leading-scorer Joe Johnson, will take on the No. 4 seeded 3 Headed Monsters, while the No. 2 seeded Killer 3's will hope to knock off defending champion Power for the other spot in the championship game.
The 3-on-3 league has expanded this summer, bumping up the number of teams from eight to 12, and increasing the number of cities that they visit. All games will be broadcast on CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com throughout the season.
Plenty of big-name players are back in the fold this season, including Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson. Other players joining the fold include Josh Smith, Gilbert Arenas, Mario Chalmers and Jason Terry. Last season's champion, Power, is back and ready to defend its title behind head coach Nancy Lieberman, while the No. 1 seed Triplets will hope to steal their crown in the upcoming postseason.
Here's a look at the complete 2019 rosters for every team, followed by the full season schedule, scores and viewing information.
BIG3 2019 Playoff Schedule
Sunday, August 25
Games:
- No. 1 Triplets vs. No. 4 3 Headed Monsters
- No. 2 Killer 3s vs. No. 3 Power
Viewing information: 12-2 p.m. (CBS Sports Network); 2-4 p.m. (CBS)
Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans
Sunday, September 1
Games:
- Championship Round (teams TBD)
Viewing information: 3-5 p.m. (CBS)
Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles
BIG3 2019 Regular-Season Schedule
Saturday, June 22
Week 1 games, results:
- 3 Headed Monsters 51, Trilogy 46
- Power 50, 3's Company 38
- Bivouac 50, Enemies 43
Sunday, June 23
Week 1 games, results:
- Triplets 50, Aliens 40
- Killer 3s 54, Tri State 52 OT
- Ball Hogs 50, Ghost Ballers 39
Saturday, June 29
Week 2 games, results:
- Triplets 51, Trilogy 41
- Enemies 50, Ball Hogs 45
- Killer 3s 50, 3's Company 32
Sunday, June 30
Week 2 games, results:
- Ghost Ballers 51 Bivouac 46
- 3 Headed Monsters 50 Aliens 44
- Power 51 Tri State 43
Saturday, July 6
Week 3 games, results:
- Tri State 50, 3's Company 45
- Aliens 51, Ball Hogs 39
- Enemies 51, Ghost Ballers 35
Sunday, July 7
Week 3 games, results:
- Killer 3s 51, 3 Headed Monsters 48
- Trilogy 50, Power 43
- Triplets 51, Bivouac 45
Saturday, July 13
Week 4 games, results:
- 3's Company 50, Ball Hogs 38
- Power 50, Ghost Ballers 36
- Enemies 50, Aliens 39
Sunday, July 14
Week 4 games, results:
- Triplets 50, Tri State 37
- Bivouac 50, 3 Headed Monsters 43
- Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 48
Saturday, July 20
Week 5 games, results:
- 3's Company 50, Bivouac 34
- Power 50, Triplets 47
- Tri State 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46
Sunday, July 21
Week 5 games, results:
- Aliens 51, Ghost Ballers 35
- Trilogy 50, Enemies 38
- Killer 3's 50, Ball Hogs 35
Saturday, July 27
Week 6 games, results:
- 3's Company 51, Killer 3s 41
- Triplets 51, Ball Hogs 34
- Bivouac 50, Aliens 47
Sunday, July 28
(No games: bye week for other teams)
Saturday, August 3
Week 7 games, results:
- Ghost Ballers 50, Tri-State 38
- Power 50, Enemies 41
- Bivouac 51, Killer 3's 42
Sunday, August 4
Week 7 games, results:
- Aliens 50, 3's Company 35
- Trilogy 52, Ball Hogs 43
- Triplets 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46
Saturday, August 10
Week 8 games, results:
- 3 Headed Monsters 50, Enemies 32
- Tri State 50, Power 43
- Ghost Ballers 50, Trilogy 47
(Bye week for other teams)
Sunday, August 11
(No games: bye week for other teams)
Saturday, August 17
Week 9 games, results:
- Ball Hogs 50, Bivouac 48
- Triplets 51, Ghost Ballers 38
- 3 Headed Monsters 52, Power 46
- Killer 3's 50, Enemies 36
- 3's Company 50, Trilogy 28
- Tri State 51, Aliens 44
Location: American Airlines Center -- Dallas
Sunday, August 18
(No games: bye week for other teams)
Here's a look at the complete 2019 rosters for every team, followed by the full season schedule, scores and viewing information.
2019 BIG3 rosters
3 Headed Monsters
- Rashard Lewis (Captain)
- Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)
- Larry Sanders
- Mario Chalmers
- Tre Simmons
- Coach: Gary Payton
3's Company
- DerMarr Johnson (Captain)
- Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)
- Dijon Thompson
- Andre Emmett
- Jason Maxiell
- Dahntay Jones
- Coach: Michael Cooper
Aliens
- Andre Owens (Captain)
- Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)
- Greg Oden
- Brandon Rush
- Robert Vaden
- Ryan Hollins
- Coach: Nate Archibald
Ball Hogs
- Brian Scalabrine (Captain)
- Josh Childress (Co-Captain)
- DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)
- Will McDonald
- Marcus Williams
- Qyntel Woods
- Coach: Rick Barry
Bivouac
- Josh Smith (Captain)
- Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)
- Will Bynum (Co-Captain)
- Shawne Williams
- C.J. Leslie
- Dion Glover
- Coach: Reggie Theus
Enemies
- Gilbert Arenas (Captain)
- Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)
- Royce White
- Craig Smith
- Frank Robinson
- Coach: Rick Mahorn
Ghost Ballers
- Mike Bibby (Captain)
- Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)
- Alex Scales
- Jamario Moon
- Mike Taylor
- Coach: George Gervin
Killer 3s
- Stephen Jackson (Captain)
- Josh Powell (Co-Captain)
- Franklin Session (Co-Captain)
- Donte Greene
- C.J. Watson
- Eddy Curry
- Coach: Charles Oakley
Power
- Corey Maggette (Captain)
- Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)
- Glen "Big Baby" Davis (Co-Captain)
- Mychel Thompson
- Julian Wright
- Ryan Gomes
- Quentin Richardson
- Chris "Birdman" Andersen
- Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Tri State
- Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)
- Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)
- Yakhouba Diawara
- Jason Richardson
- Robert Hite
- Corsley Edwards
- Coach: Julius "Dr. J" Erving
Trilogy
- Jason Terry (Captain)
- David Hawkins (Co-Captain)
- James White (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Arroyo
- Sam Young
- Patrick O'Bryant
- Coach: Kenyon Martin
Triplets
- Joe Johnson (Captain)
- Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)
- Jannero Pargo
- Chris Johnson
- Sergerio Gipson
- Alan Anderson
- Coach: Lisa Leslie
-
BIG3 Power Rankings: Triplets end on top
Heading into the playoffs, the Triplets are the clear favorite to take home the BIG3 title
-
BIG3 Week 9 takeaways
Joe Johnson finished the season with 175 points, and helped lead Triplets to the No. 1 seed...
-
How to watch: BIG3 Ballout in Dallas
All 12 BIG3 teams were in action on Saturday afternoon
-
BIG3 Week 8 takeaways: Nate is great
BIG3 fans saw one of the best finishes of the season in South Florida
-
BIG3 Week 7 Power Rankings: Power on top
Johnson's step-back, game-winning 4-pointer was the highlight of the season, but Power is still...
-
BIG3 Week 7 scores, results
There was no shortage of BIG 3 action this weekend