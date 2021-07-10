The events of the past year have forced every single sports league to alter their schedule in one way or another, and the BIG3 was no exception. In fact, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league was forced to cancel the 2020 season. But now, the basketball is back. On Saturday, the 2021 season tipped off with a busy day that featured six games and all 12 teams in action.
Joe Johnson and Triplets, who won it all back in 2019, picked up right where they left off a few years ago. They began their title defense with a convincing win over Bivouac thanks to 27 points and 12 rebounds from Johnson and 16 points, five rebounds and three assists from Jannero Pargo.
The leading scorer from Week 1 was Isaiah Briscoe, who went off for 28 points to lead Trilogy past Killer 3s. This is a season of change for Trilogy, as Stephen Jackson hung up his shoes and took over as head coach. After failing to make the playoffs in 2019, they'll be glad to start this summer off with a win.
Ahead of what should be another interesting and entertaining BIG3 season, here's a look at the entire schedule and every roster:
BIG3 2021 regular-season schedule
Week 1: Saturday, July 10
- Power 51, Enemies 46
- Triplets 51, Bivouac 39
- Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 38
- 3 Headed Monsters 50, Tri State 39
- Ball Hogs 50, 3's Company 41
- Ghost Ballers 51, Aliens 45
Week 2: Saturday, July 17
Games begin at 2 p.m. ET on CBS, 4 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE
- Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters
- Power vs. Triplets
- Killer 3s vs. 3's Company
Week 2: Sunday, July 18
Games begin at 3 p.m. ET on CBS
- Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers
- Tri State vs. Bivouac
- Ball Hogs vs. Aliens
Week 3: Saturday, July 24
Games begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, 3 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. 3's Company
- Aliens vs. Killers 3s
Week 4: Saturday, July 31
Games begin at 3 p.m. ET on CBS, 6 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE
- Game 1
- Game 2
- Game 3
- Game 4
- Game 5
- Game 6
Week 5: Thursday, Aug. 5
Games begin at 4 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE
- Game 1
- Game 2
- Game 3
- Game 4
- Game 5
- Game 6
Week 6: Saturday, Aug. 7
Games begin at 12 p.m. ET on CBS, 2 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE
- Game 1
- Game 2
- Game 3
- Game 4
- Game 5
- Game 6
Week 7: Saturday, Aug. 14
Games begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, 3 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE
- Game 1
- Game 2
- Game 3
- Game 4
- Game 5
- Game 6
Week 8: Saturday, Aug. 21
- Game 1
- Game 2
- Game 3
- Game 4
- Game 5
- Game 6
2021 BIG3 playoff schedule
First round: Saturday, Aug. 21
Championship: Saturday, Sept. 9
2021 BIG3 rosters
3 Headed Monsters
- Rashard Lewis (captain)
- Reggie Evans (co-captain)
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (co-captain)
- Kevin Murphy
- Mamadou N'Diaye
- Coach: Gary Payton
3's Company
- Dermarr Johnson (captain)
- Mario Chalmers (co-captain)
- Drew Gooden (co-captain)
- Jeremy Pargo
- Ryan Hollins
- Coach: Michael Cooper
Aliens
- Greg Oden (captain)
- Shannon Brown (co-captain)
- Brandon Rush (co-captain)
- Renaldo Balkman
- Andre Owens
- Coach: Rick Mahorn
Ball Hogs
- Brian Scalabrine (captain)
- Will McDonald (co-captain)
- Leandro Barbosa (co-captain)
- Spencer Hawes
- Jodie Meeks
- Coach: Rick Barry
Bivouac
- Josh Smith (captain)
- Will Bynum (co-captain)
- Marreese Speights (co-captain)
- Julian Wright
- Alonzo Gee
- Coach: Reggie Theus
Enemies
- Nick Young (captain)
- Perry Jones III (co-captain)
- Elijah Stewart (co-captain)
- Isaiah Austin
- Jordan Hill
- Coach: Gilbert Arenas
Ghost Ballers
- Ricky Davis (captain)
- Chris Johnson (co-captain)
- Mike Taylor (co-captain)
- Craig Smith
- Cheyne Gadson
- Coach: George Gervin
Killer 3s
- Franklin Session (captain)
- Josh Powell (co-captain)
- Donte Greene (co-captain)
- CJ Watson
- Eddy Curry
- Coach: Charles Oakley
Power
- Cuttino Mobley (captain)
- Royce White (co-captain)
- Glen Davis (co-captain)
- Joe Alexander
- Dusan Bulut
- Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Tri State
- Nate Robinson (captain)
- Jason Richardson (co-captain)
- Larry Sanders (co-captain)
- Earl Clark
- Tony Wroten
- Coach: Julius Erving
Trilogy
- Jarrett Jack (captain)
- Amir Johnson (co-captain)
- James White (co-captain)
- Isaiah Briscoe
- Qyntel Woods
- Coach: Stephen Jackson
Triplets
- Joe Johnson (captain)
- Al Jefferson (co-captain)
- Jannero Pargo (co-captain)
- Sergio Gipson
- Jamario Moon
- Alan Anderson
- Coach: Lisa Leslie