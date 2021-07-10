The events of the past year have forced every single sports league to alter their schedule in one way or another, and the BIG3 was no exception. In fact, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league was forced to cancel the 2020 season. But now, the basketball is back. On Saturday, the 2021 season tipped off with a busy day that featured six games and all 12 teams in action.

Joe Johnson and Triplets, who won it all back in 2019, picked up right where they left off a few years ago. They began their title defense with a convincing win over Bivouac thanks to 27 points and 12 rebounds from Johnson and 16 points, five rebounds and three assists from Jannero Pargo.

The leading scorer from Week 1 was Isaiah Briscoe, who went off for 28 points to lead Trilogy past Killer 3s. This is a season of change for Trilogy, as Stephen Jackson hung up his shoes and took over as head coach. After failing to make the playoffs in 2019, they'll be glad to start this summer off with a win.

Ahead of what should be another interesting and entertaining BIG3 season, here's a look at the entire schedule and every roster:

BIG3 2021 regular-season schedule



Week 1: Saturday, July 10

Power 51, Enemies 46

Triplets 51, Bivouac 39

Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 38

3 Headed Monsters 50, Tri State 39

Ball Hogs 50, 3's Company 41

Ghost Ballers 51, Aliens 45

Week 2: Saturday, July 17

Games begin at 2 p.m. ET on CBS, 4 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE

Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Power vs. Triplets

Killer 3s vs. 3's Company

Week 2: Sunday, July 18

Games begin at 3 p.m. ET on CBS

Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers

Tri State vs. Bivouac

Ball Hogs vs. Aliens

Week 3: Saturday, July 24

Games begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, 3 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE

3 Headed Monsters vs. 3's Company

Aliens vs. Killers 3s

Week 4: Saturday, July 31

Games begin at 3 p.m. ET on CBS, 6 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE

Week 5: Thursday, Aug. 5

Games begin at 4 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE

Week 6: Saturday, Aug. 7

Games begin at 12 p.m. ET on CBS, 2 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE

Week 7: Saturday, Aug. 14

Games begin at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, 3 p.m. ET on Triller/FITE

Week 8: Saturday, Aug. 21

2021 BIG3 playoff schedule



First round: Saturday, Aug. 21

Championship: Saturday, Sept. 9

2021 BIG3 rosters

3 Headed Monsters

Rashard Lewis (captain)

Reggie Evans (co-captain)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (co-captain)

Kevin Murphy

Mamadou N'Diaye

Coach: Gary Payton

3's Company

Dermarr Johnson (captain)

Mario Chalmers (co-captain)

Drew Gooden (co-captain)

Jeremy Pargo

Ryan Hollins

Coach: Michael Cooper

Aliens

Greg Oden (captain)

Shannon Brown (co-captain)

Brandon Rush (co-captain)

Renaldo Balkman

Andre Owens

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Ball Hogs

Brian Scalabrine (captain)

Will McDonald (co-captain)

Leandro Barbosa (co-captain)

Spencer Hawes

Jodie Meeks

Coach: Rick Barry

Bivouac

Josh Smith (captain)

Will Bynum (co-captain)

Marreese Speights (co-captain)

Julian Wright

Alonzo Gee

Coach: Reggie Theus

Enemies

Nick Young (captain)

Perry Jones III (co-captain)

Elijah Stewart (co-captain)

Isaiah Austin

Jordan Hill

Coach: Gilbert Arenas

Ghost Ballers

Ricky Davis (captain)

Chris Johnson (co-captain)

Mike Taylor (co-captain)

Craig Smith

Cheyne Gadson

Coach: George Gervin

Killer 3s

Franklin Session (captain)

Josh Powell (co-captain)

Donte Greene (co-captain)

CJ Watson

Eddy Curry

Coach: Charles Oakley

Power

Cuttino Mobley (captain)

Royce White (co-captain)

Glen Davis (co-captain)

Joe Alexander

Dusan Bulut

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Tri State

Nate Robinson (captain)

Jason Richardson (co-captain)

Larry Sanders (co-captain)

Earl Clark

Tony Wroten

Coach: Julius Erving

Trilogy

Jarrett Jack (captain)

Amir Johnson (co-captain)

James White (co-captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

Qyntel Woods

Coach: Stephen Jackson

Triplets