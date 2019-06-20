BIG3 basketball 2019: Complete rosters, schedule, TV channels for third season of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league

BIG3 action kicks off on Saturday, June 22 in Detroit

The BIG3, a three-on-three basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube, will tip off its third season on Saturday, June 22, with plenty of ex-NBA players ready to take the court. The league has expanded for this summer, bumping up the number of teams from eight to 12, and increasing the number of cities that they visit. All games will be broadcasted on CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com throughout the season.

Plenty of big names are returning this season, including Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson. Other players joining the fold include Lamar Odom, Josh Smith, Gilbert Arenas, Mario Chalmers and Jason Terry. Last season's champion, Power, is back and ready to defend its title behind head coach Nancy Lieberman.

Here's a look at the complete 2019 rosters for every team, followed by the full season schedule and viewing information.

2019 BIG3 rosters

3 Headed Monsters

  • Rashard Lewis (Captain)
  • Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)
  • Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)
  • Larry Sanders
  • Mario Chalmers
  • Tre Simmons
  • Coach: Gary Payton

3's Company

  • DerMarr Johnson (Captain)
  • Baron Davis (Co-Captain)
  • Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)
  • Dijon Thompson
  • Andre Emmett
  • Jason Maxiell
  • Dahntay Jones
  • Coach: Michael Cooper

Aliens

  • Andre Owens (Captain)
  • Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)
  • Greg Oden
  • Brandon Rush
  • Robert Vaden
  • Ryan Hollins
  • Coach: Nate Archibald

Ball Hogs

  • Brian Scalabrine (Captain)
  • Josh Childress (Co-Captain)
  • DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)
  • Dusan Bulut
  • Will McDonald
  • Marcus Williams
  • Jermaine Taylor
  • Coach: Rick Barry

Bivouac

  • Josh Smith (Captain)
  • Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)
  • Will Bynum (Co-Captain)
  • Shawne Williams
  • C.J. Leslie
  • Dion Glover
  • Coach: Reggie Theus

Enemies

  • Gilbert Arenas (Captain)
  • Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)
  • Lamar Odom (Co-Captain)
  • Royce White
  • Craig Smith
  • Frank Robinson
  • Coach: Rick Mahorn

Ghost Ballers

  • Mike Bibby (Captain)
  • Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)
  • Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)
  • Alex Scales
  • Jamario Moon
  • Mike Taylor
  • Coach: George Gervin

Killer 3s

  • Stephen Jackson (Captain)
  • Josh Powell (Co-Captain)
  • Franklin Session (Co-Captain)
  • Donte Greene
  • C.J. Watson
  • Eddy Curry
  • Coach: Charles Oakley

Power

  • Corey Maggette (Captain)
  • Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)
  • Glen 'Big Baby' Davis (Co-Captain)
  • Mychel Thompson
  • Ryan Gomes
  • Quentin Richardson
  • Chris 'Birdman' Andersen
  • Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Tri State

  • Jermaine O'Neal (Captain)
  • Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)
  • Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)
  • Yakhouba Diawara
  • Jason Richardson
  • Bonzi Wells
  • Coach: Julius 'Dr. J' Erving

Trilogy

  • Jason Terry (Captain)
  • David Hawkins (Co-Captain)
  • James White (Co-Captain)
  • Carlos Arroyo
  • Sam Young
  • Patrick O'Bryant
  • Coach: Kenyon Martin

Triplets

  • Joe Johnson (Captain)
  • Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)
  • Jannero Pargo
  • Chris Johnson
  • Sergerio Gipson
  • Alan Anderson
  • Coach: Lisa Leslie

2019 BIG3 schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 22

Games:

  • Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters
  • Power vs. 3's Company
  • Enemies vs. Bivouac

Viewing information:

8-10 p.m. (CBS)

10-11 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

Location:

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Sunday, June 23        

Games:

  • Triplets vs. Aliens
  • Tri State vs. Killer 3s
  • Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers

Viewing information:  

1-3 p.m. (CBS)

3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location: 

Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Saturday, June 29         

Games:

  • Enemies vs. Ball Hogs
  • Trilogy vs. Triplets
  • 3's Company vs. Killer 3s

Viewing information:

12-2 p.m. (CBS) 

2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday, June 30

Games:

  • Ghost Ballers vs. Bivouac
  • 3 Headed Monsters vs. Aliens
  • Power vs. Tri State

Viewing information:

5-8 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saturday, July 6

Games:

  • 3's Company vs. Tri State
  • Aliens vs. Ball Hogs
  • Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers

Viewing information:

5-8 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Legacy Arena at the BJCC -- Birmingham, Alabama

Sunday, July 7

Games:

  • 3 Headed Monsters vs. Killer 3s
  • Power vs. Trilogy
  • Triplets vs. Bivouac

Viewing information:

1-3 p.m. (CBS)

3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:       

Start Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

Saturday, July 13

Games:

  • Ball Hogs vs. 3's Company
  • Ghost Ballers vs. Power
  • Aliens vs. Enemies

Viewing information:

12-2 p.m. (CBS)

2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Dunkin Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Sunday, July 14

Games:

  • Tri State vs. Triplets
  • 3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac
  • Killer 3s vs. Trilogy

Viewing information:

12-2 p.m. (CBS)

2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Saturday, July 20

Games:

  • Bivouac vs. 3's Company
  • Power vs. Triplets
  • 3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri State

Viewing information:

3-4 p.m. (CBSSports.com)

4-6 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Sunday, July 21

Games:

  • Aliens vs. Ghost Ballers
  • Ball Hogs vs. Killer 3s
  • Trilogy vs. Enemies

Viewing information:

1-2 p.m. (CBSSports.com)               

2-4 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Saturday, July 27

Games:

  • 3's Company vs. Killer 3s
  • Ball Hogs vs. Triplets
  • Bivouac vs. Aliens

(Bye week for other teams)

Viewing information:

9 p.m. - 12 a.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Saturday, August 3

Games:

  • Ghost Ballers vs. Tri State
  • Killer 3s vs. Bivouac
  • Enemies vs. Power

Viewing information:

1-3 p.m. (CBS)                       

3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Allstate Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Sunday, August 4

Games:

  • 3's Company vs. Aliens
  • Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy
  • Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Viewing information:

4-7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Saturday, August 10

Games:

  • Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers
  • 3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies
  • Power vs. Tri State

(Bye week for other teams)

Viewing information:

8-11 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

Saturday, August 17

Games:

  • Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters
  • Trilogy vs. 3's Company
  • Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac

Viewing information:

3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

Sunday, August 18

Games:

  • Ghost Ballers vs. Triplets
  • Enemies vs. Killer 3s
  • Aliens vs. Tri State

Viewing information:

3-6 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Sunday, August 25

Games:

Playoff Rounds (teams TBD)

Viewing information:

12-2 p.m. (CBSSN)

2-4 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Sunday, September 1

Games:

Championship Round (teams TBD)

Viewing information:

3-5 p.m. (CBS)

Location:

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

