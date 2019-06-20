BIG3 basketball 2019: Complete rosters, schedule, TV channels for third season of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league
BIG3 action kicks off on Saturday, June 22 in Detroit
The BIG3, a three-on-three basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube, will tip off its third season on Saturday, June 22, with plenty of ex-NBA players ready to take the court. The league has expanded for this summer, bumping up the number of teams from eight to 12, and increasing the number of cities that they visit. All games will be broadcasted on CBS, CBS Sports Network and CBSSports.com throughout the season.
Plenty of big names are returning this season, including Amar'e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Rashard Lewis and Stephen Jackson. Other players joining the fold include Lamar Odom, Josh Smith, Gilbert Arenas, Mario Chalmers and Jason Terry. Last season's champion, Power, is back and ready to defend its title behind head coach Nancy Lieberman.
Here's a look at the complete 2019 rosters for every team, followed by the full season schedule and viewing information.
2019 BIG3 rosters
3 Headed Monsters
- Rashard Lewis (Captain)
- Reggie Evans (Co-Captain)
- Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (Co-Captain)
- Larry Sanders
- Mario Chalmers
- Tre Simmons
- Coach: Gary Payton
3's Company
- DerMarr Johnson (Captain)
- Baron Davis (Co-Captain)
- Drew Gooden (Co-Captain)
- Dijon Thompson
- Andre Emmett
- Jason Maxiell
- Dahntay Jones
- Coach: Michael Cooper
Aliens
- Andre Owens (Captain)
- Shannon Brown (Co-Captain)
- Greg Oden
- Brandon Rush
- Robert Vaden
- Ryan Hollins
- Coach: Nate Archibald
Ball Hogs
- Brian Scalabrine (Captain)
- Josh Childress (Co-Captain)
- DeShawn Stevenson (Co-Captain)
- Dusan Bulut
- Will McDonald
- Marcus Williams
- Jermaine Taylor
- Coach: Rick Barry
Bivouac
- Josh Smith (Captain)
- Anthony Morrow (Co-Captain)
- Will Bynum (Co-Captain)
- Shawne Williams
- C.J. Leslie
- Dion Glover
- Coach: Reggie Theus
Enemies
- Gilbert Arenas (Captain)
- Perry Jones III (Co-Captain)
- Lamar Odom (Co-Captain)
- Royce White
- Craig Smith
- Frank Robinson
- Coach: Rick Mahorn
Ghost Ballers
- Mike Bibby (Captain)
- Ricky Davis (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Boozer (Co-Captain)
- Alex Scales
- Jamario Moon
- Mike Taylor
- Coach: George Gervin
Killer 3s
- Stephen Jackson (Captain)
- Josh Powell (Co-Captain)
- Franklin Session (Co-Captain)
- Donte Greene
- C.J. Watson
- Eddy Curry
- Coach: Charles Oakley
Power
- Corey Maggette (Captain)
- Cuttino Mobley (Co-Captain)
- Glen 'Big Baby' Davis (Co-Captain)
- Mychel Thompson
- Ryan Gomes
- Quentin Richardson
- Chris 'Birdman' Andersen
- Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Tri State
- Jermaine O'Neal (Captain)
- Amar'e Stoudemire (Co-Captain)
- Nate Robinson (Co-Captain)
- Yakhouba Diawara
- Jason Richardson
- Bonzi Wells
- Coach: Julius 'Dr. J' Erving
Trilogy
- Jason Terry (Captain)
- David Hawkins (Co-Captain)
- James White (Co-Captain)
- Carlos Arroyo
- Sam Young
- Patrick O'Bryant
- Coach: Kenyon Martin
Triplets
- Joe Johnson (Captain)
- Al Jefferson (Co-Captain)
- Jannero Pargo
- Chris Johnson
- Sergerio Gipson
- Alan Anderson
- Coach: Lisa Leslie
2019 BIG3 schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, June 22
Games:
- Trilogy vs. 3 Headed Monsters
- Power vs. 3's Company
- Enemies vs. Bivouac
Viewing information:
8-10 p.m. (CBS)
10-11 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Location:
Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
Sunday, June 23
Games:
- Triplets vs. Aliens
- Tri State vs. Killer 3s
- Ball Hogs vs. Ghost Ballers
Viewing information:
1-3 p.m. (CBS)
3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
Saturday, June 29
Games:
- Enemies vs. Ball Hogs
- Trilogy vs. Triplets
- 3's Company vs. Killer 3s
Viewing information:
12-2 p.m. (CBS)
2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
Sunday, June 30
Games:
- Ghost Ballers vs. Bivouac
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. Aliens
- Power vs. Tri State
Viewing information:
5-8 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Saturday, July 6
Games:
- 3's Company vs. Tri State
- Aliens vs. Ball Hogs
- Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers
Viewing information:
5-8 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Legacy Arena at the BJCC -- Birmingham, Alabama
Sunday, July 7
Games:
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. Killer 3s
- Power vs. Trilogy
- Triplets vs. Bivouac
Viewing information:
1-3 p.m. (CBS)
3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Start Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia
Saturday, July 13
Games:
- Ball Hogs vs. 3's Company
- Ghost Ballers vs. Power
- Aliens vs. Enemies
Viewing information:
12-2 p.m. (CBS)
2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Dunkin Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
Sunday, July 14
Games:
- Tri State vs. Triplets
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac
- Killer 3s vs. Trilogy
Viewing information:
12-2 p.m. (CBS)
2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
Saturday, July 20
Games:
- Bivouac vs. 3's Company
- Power vs. Triplets
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri State
Viewing information:
3-4 p.m. (CBSSports.com)
4-6 p.m. (CBS)
Location:
Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
Sunday, July 21
Games:
- Aliens vs. Ghost Ballers
- Ball Hogs vs. Killer 3s
- Trilogy vs. Enemies
Viewing information:
1-2 p.m. (CBSSports.com)
2-4 p.m. (CBS)
Location:
Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Saturday, July 27
Games:
- 3's Company vs. Killer 3s
- Ball Hogs vs. Triplets
- Bivouac vs. Aliens
(Bye week for other teams)
Viewing information:
9 p.m. - 12 a.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
Saturday, August 3
Games:
- Ghost Ballers vs. Tri State
- Killer 3s vs. Bivouac
- Enemies vs. Power
Viewing information:
1-3 p.m. (CBS)
3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Allstate Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
Sunday, August 4
Games:
- 3's Company vs. Aliens
- Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy
- Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Viewing information:
4-7 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Saturday, August 10
Games:
- Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies
- Power vs. Tri State
(Bye week for other teams)
Viewing information:
8-11 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida
Saturday, August 17
Games:
- Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters
- Trilogy vs. 3's Company
- Ball Hogs vs. Bivouac
Viewing information:
3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Location:
American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
Sunday, August 18
Games:
- Ghost Ballers vs. Triplets
- Enemies vs. Killer 3s
- Aliens vs. Tri State
Viewing information:
3-6 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
AT&T Center -- San Antonio, Texas
Sunday, August 25
Games:
Playoff Rounds (teams TBD)
Viewing information:
12-2 p.m. (CBSSN)
2-4 p.m. (CBS)
Location:
Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
Sunday, September 1
Games:
Championship Round (teams TBD)
Viewing information:
3-5 p.m. (CBS)
Location:
Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
