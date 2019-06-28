BIG3 basketball 2019: How to watch week 2 of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network

The BIG3 continues its season schedule with the second weekend of action set to take place in Charlotte and Philadelphia.

The games get underway with Enemies taking on the Ball Hogs in the first leg of a three-game slate on Saturday. Enemies came up short in a 50-43 loss against Bivouac last weekend. Forward Craig Smith led the way for Enemies with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Ball Hogs are also coming off of a defeat as they fell 50-39 at the hands of Ghost Ballers. Will McDonald paced the Ball Hogs with 17 points and 11 rebounds while former Washington Wizards guard DeShawn Stevenson and Marcus Williams each added 10 points in a losing effort.

Trilogy will take on Triplets in a game that will feature one of the biggest stories of the opening weekend in Joe Johnson. Johnson filled up the stat sheet with 27 points and 16 rebounds in a 50-40 Triplets win over the Aliens. Al Jefferson also added 11 points and four rebounds for Triplets.

Saturday's action finishes up with 3's Company taking on Killer 3s. In the Killer 3s 54-52 win over Tri State, Josh Powell scored a team-high 18 points and nine rebounds while Donte Green also added 14 points of his own. Meanwhile, 3's Company was led by former NBA big man Drew Gooden, who scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Baron Davis and Dahntay Jones didn't suit up for the squad in their first game last weekend.

Here's how to watch Saturday's action on CBS and CBS Sports Network:

Saturday, June 29



Games:

Enemies vs. Ball Hogs

Trilogy vs. Triplets

3's Company vs. Killer 3s

Viewing information:

12-2 p.m. (CBS)

2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday's action gets going with the Ghost Ballers looking to build off their Week 1 victory as they take on Bivouac. Former Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jamario Moon led the way with 20 points and eight rebounds. On the other hand, Bivouac was led by Will Bynum, who scored 22 points and connected on a team-high eight field goal attempts. In addition, former sharpshooting NBA guard Anthony Morrow added 16 points and knocked down a pair of 3s.

The 3 Headed Monsters featured probably the most intriguing story of the opening weekend of the BIG3. NBA journeyman Reggie Evans absolutely took the league by storm as he scored 22 points and secured a mind-numbing 25 rebounds in a 51-46 win over Trilogy. Meanwhile, Aliens were led by former Cincinnati standout James White, who scored 17 points in a losing effort.

Finally, the weekend concludes with Power taking on Tri State. Former Houston Rockets guard Cuttino Mobley scored 28 points to pace Power in a 50-38 win over 3's Company. Meanwhile, Tri State rode the backs of two former NBA stars in the form of Amar'e Stoudemire and Jason Richardson. Stoudemire led the way with 26 points and 10 rebounds while Richardson added 17 points in a narrow loss to Killer 3's.

Here's how to watch Sunday's games on CBS Sports Network:

Sunday, June 30

Games:

Ghost Ballers vs. Bivouac

3 Headed Monsters vs. Aliens

Power vs. Tri State

Viewing information:

5-8 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia