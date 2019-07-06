BIG3 basketball 2019: How to watch week 3 of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network
The BIG3 season continues with the third week of action
The BIG3 is back in action for the season's third week of play.
One of the biggest stories in the BIG3 throughout the first two weeks has been the play of former NBA All-Star guard Joe Johnson. The veteran has led the Triplets to a 2-0 start and propelled his team to a 51-41 win over Trilogy as he scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists in week 2. Johnson will look to led his team past Bivouac (1-1) this weekend.
Another intriguing matchup will come on Saturday when Gilbert Arenas and the Enemies (1-1) take on the undefeated Ghost Ballers. Arenas made his BIG3 debut last week as he scored 13 points and grabbed three rebounds in a 50-45 win over the Ball Hogs. In that contest, big man Craig Smith led the way with 19 points, including four 3s.
The Killer 3's also increased their record to 2-0 after a 50-32 win over 3's Company (0-2). Stephen Jackson rose to the occasion despite battling an injury and scored 22 points. The Killer 3's will look to keep riding that level of success on Sunday as they take on the 3-Headed Monsters. Here's how to watch all of the action.
Saturday, July 6
All times Eastern
Games:
- 3's Company vs. Tri State
- Aliens vs. Ball Hogs
- Enemies vs. Ghost Ballers
Viewing information:
5-8 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Legacy Arena at the BJCC -- Birmingham, Alabama
Sunday, July 7
All times Eastern
Games:
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. Killer 3s
- Power vs. Trilogy
- Triplets vs. Bivouac
Viewing information:
1-3 p.m. (CBS)
3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Start Farm Arena -- Atlanta
