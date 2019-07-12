BIG3 basketball 2019: How to watch Week 4 of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network

The BIG3 is set to embark on Week 4 of their season schedule.

The action gets underway on Saturday afternoon when the Ball Hogs take on 3's Company. Both teams are coming off losses with the Ball Hogs falling to the Aliens despite DeShawn Stevenson scoring 20 points and grabbing eight rebounds. On the other hand, 3's Company was led by a 21-point performance from Andre Emmett in a loss to Tri State.

Former NBA All-Star forward Joe Johnson has really excelled during his time playing in the BIG3. In the Triplets' Week 3 victory over Bivouac, Johnson shined once again with 26 points, seven rebounds, and four assists while also connecting on three shots from beyond the arc. Johnson has scored at least 20 points in all three of the Triplets games this season. The Triplets and Killer 3's are the only two undefeated teams in the BIG3.

One of the most consistent players in the BIG3 this season has been Craig Smith, who scored 23 points and secured six rebounds in a loss to the Ghost Ballers last week. In addition, Gilbert Arena had a solid 12-point performance while also grabbing five rebounds. Now, the Enemies will look to bounce back when they take on the Aliens this weekend.

Saturday, July 13



Games:

Ball Hogs vs. 3's Company

Ghost Ballers vs. Power

Aliens vs. Enemies

Viewing information:

All times Eastern

12-2 p.m. (CBS)

2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Dunkin Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Sunday, July 14

Games:

Tri State vs. Triplets

3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac

Killer 3s vs. Trilogy

Viewing information:

All times Eastern

12-2 p.m. (CBS)

2-3 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York