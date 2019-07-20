BIG3 basketball 2019: How to watch Week 5 of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS and CBSSports.com
The fifth week of the BIG3 tips off on Saturday, with arguably the best matchup of the season on the schedule
The BIG3 is set to kick off Week 5 of their schedule with some very enticing action.
The most tantalizing matchup will be when the Triplets (4-0) take on Power (3-1) in a showcase of the league's two most dangerous teams. Triplets are coming off of a convincing 50-37 win over Tri-State last week. As has been the case for the majority of the season, Joe Johnson paced Triplets with 17 points to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. On the other hand, Power was able to outlast the Ghost Ballers in a similar fashion with a 50-36 victory. Power was led by reigning BIG3 MVP Corey Maggette, who finished with 23 points, 14 points, and three assists.
In other action, the Enemies will be looking to improve their record to 4-1 with a win over Trilogy. The Enemies are coming off a 50-39 win over the Aliens in which they produced a very balanced effort offensively. In the victory, Craig Smith led the way with 19 points and six rebounds while Perry Jones III added 13 points and four rebounds. Royce White also continued his steady play with 10 points to go along with five rebounds and a pair of assists.
Meanwhile, Trilogy is looking to build off of their narrow 50-48 win over the Killer 3's. David Hawkins paced Trilogy with 21 points while Sam Young had 13 points and James White added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Here's how to watch all the action in the BIG3 this coming weekend.
Saturday, July 20
Games:
- Game 1: 3's Company v Bivouac, 3 p.m. -- Live Stream: cbssports.com
- Game 2: Triplets v Power, 4 p.m. -- TV: CBS
- Game 3: Tri-State v 3 Headed Monsters, 5 p.m. -- TV: CBS
Location:
- Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
Sunday, July 21
Games:
- Game 1: Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens, 2 p.m. -- TV: CBS
- Game 2: Enemies vs. Trilogy, 3 p.m. -- TV: CBS
- Game 3: Killer 3's vs. Ball Hogs, 4 p.m. -- Live Stream: cbssports.com
Location:
- Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City
