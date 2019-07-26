BIG3 basketball 2019: How to watch Week 6 of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS Sports Network
The BIG3 season heads into its sixth week of action
Week 6 is a short week for the BIG3 as there are only three total games, all of which will go down on Saturday night. However, there will still be no shortage of action as the results all of the games will have major implications on the playoff picture moving forward.
First, Stephen Jackson and the Killer 3's will look to remain at the top of the standings with a win over Andre Emmett and 3's Company, who need a win of their own to get to .500 on the season with the postseason approaching.
Then, Brian Scalabrine and the Ball Hogs will look for their first win of the season against a Joe Johnson-led Triplets team that enters the weekend in a tie for first place. In other words, these two teams are at opposite ends of the standings heading into their matchup.
Lastly, Bivouac and the Aliens will go head-to-head in the final game of the weekend. Both teams enter the game at 2-3, so one will climb to .500 with a win, while the other will drop to 2-4.
Here's everything you need to know about Week 6 of the BIG3's 2019 season.
Saturday, July 27
Game schedule:
- 3's Company vs. Killer 3s
- Ball Hogs vs. Triplets
- Bivouac vs. Aliens
Viewing information:
9 p.m. - 12 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Location:
- Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
Sunday, July 28
(No games: Bye week for remaining teams)
