BIG3 basketball 2019: How to watch Week 7 of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network
There will be no shortage of BIG 3 action this weekend
After a week that featured a bye week for several teams, the BIG 3 is back with a full slate of games -- across two different cities -- this weekend.
On Saturday, Corey Maggette and Power will put their 4-1 record on the line against Royce White and the Enemies (3-2), while Stephen Jackson and the 4-2 Killer 3's will take on the 3-3 Bivouac, and two 2-3 teams in Ghost Ballers and Tri-State will go head-to-head.
On Sunday, Brian Scalabrine and the Ball Hogs will look to get their first win of the season against Jason Terry and Trilogy, while Andre Emmett and 3's Company and Greg Oden and the Aliens will also go head-to-head. Lastly, MVP-favorite Joe Johnson and the top-seeded Triplets will do battle against Rashard Lewis, Reggie Evans, and the 3 Headed Monsters.
The race for the playoffs is heating up, so the games are becoming increasingly important. With that said, here's everything you need to know about Week 7 in the BIG 3.
Saturday, August 3
Week 7 games:
- Ghost Ballers vs. Tri State
- Killer 3s vs. Bivouac
- Enemies vs. Power
Viewing information:
1-3 p.m. (CBS)
3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Allstate Arena -- Chicago
Sunday, August 4
Week 7 games:
- 3's Company vs. Aliens
- Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy
- Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters
Viewing information:
4-7 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee
