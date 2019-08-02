BIG3 basketball 2019: How to watch Week 7 of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network

After a week that featured a bye week for several teams, the BIG 3 is back with a full slate of games -- across two different cities -- this weekend.

On Saturday, Corey Maggette and Power will put their 4-1 record on the line against Royce White and the Enemies (3-2), while Stephen Jackson and the 4-2 Killer 3's will take on the 3-3 Bivouac, and two 2-3 teams in Ghost Ballers and Tri-State will go head-to-head.

On Sunday, Brian Scalabrine and the Ball Hogs will look to get their first win of the season against Jason Terry and Trilogy, while Andre Emmett and 3's Company and Greg Oden and the Aliens will also go head-to-head. Lastly, MVP-favorite Joe Johnson and the top-seeded Triplets will do battle against Rashard Lewis, Reggie Evans, and the 3 Headed Monsters.

The race for the playoffs is heating up, so the games are becoming increasingly important. With that said, here's everything you need to know about Week 7 in the BIG 3.

Saturday, August 3

Week 7 games:

Ghost Ballers vs. Tri State

Killer 3s vs. Bivouac

Enemies vs. Power

Viewing information:

1-3 p.m. (CBS)

3-4 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Allstate Arena -- Chicago

Sunday, August 4

Week 7 games:

3's Company vs. Aliens

Ball Hogs vs. Trilogy

Triplets vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Viewing information:

4-7 p.m. (CBSSN)

Location:

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee