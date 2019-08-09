BIG3 basketball 2019: How to watch Week 8 of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS and CBS Sports Network
There are three games of BIG3 action this weekend
The playoff picture is coming into focus in the BIG3 with only a couple weeks of regular season of action remaining. Though there are only three games of action in Week 8, the results of all three will have implications on the postseason standings.
First, Kenyon Martin's third-seeded Trilogy (4-2) will go up against Mike Bibby the Ghost Ballers (3-3) who are looking to remain in the postseason picture. Next, Gilbert Arenas, Royce White and the Enemies (3-3) will also be looking to stay in the hunt when they take on the 3 Headed Monsters (2-4), who have dropped four straight games and are basically playing for pride at this point.
Finally, reigning MVP Corey Maggette and second-seeded Power will look to maintain their playoff positioning with a win over Jason Richardson, Amar'e Stoudemire, and Tri-State (2-4).
Here's the schedule for Week 8 in the BIG3.
Saturday, August 10
Week 8 games:
- Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers
- 3 Headed Monsters vs. Enemies
- Power vs. Tri State
Viewing information:
8-11 p.m. (CBSSN)
Location:
AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami
Sunday, August 11
(No games: bye week for other teams)
