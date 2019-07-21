BIG3 basketball 2019: Week 5 scores from Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league on CBS and CBSSports.com

Week 5 of the 2019 BIG3 season is officially in the books.

The action got started on Saturday with Andre Emmett leading 3's Company to a 50-34 victory over Bivouac. Emmett dominated the matchup with 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists to bring his team's record on the season to 2-3, matching them with Bivouac in the standings as we move closer to the race for the playoffs.

The most anticipated matchup of the day lived up to the expectations as Corey Maggette led Power to a 50-47 victory over the previously undefeated Triplets to match them in the standings with a 4-1 record. Maggette came up clutch for Power when they needed him the most to cap off a performance of 20 points, three rebounds and two assists. Joe Johnson continued his strong play with 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists but, in the end, it was not enough to keep his team's undefeated streak alive.

The final game of the Saturday slate was just as entertaining as Tri-State topped the 3 Headed Monsters, thanks to a game-winning 3 from Robert Hite. As he has been throughout the season, Amar'e Stoudemire was fantastic yet again to help Tri-State improve their record to 2-3 on the season.

The action continued on Sunday afternoon, beginning with Shannon Brown (18 points, 10 rebounds) and the Aliens earning a much-needed 51-35 win over the Ghost Ballers. Andre Owens added 14 points for the Aliens, while Alex Scales paced the Ghost Ballers with 12 points. Both teams now sit at 2-3.

In Sunday's second game, Trilogy pulled out an impressive 50-38 victory over the Enemies. Carlos Arroyo and David Hawkins both dropped 18 points apiece for Trilogy, while Craig Smith led the way for the Enemies. With the loss, the Enemies fell to 3-2, while Trilogy tied them in the standings at 3-2 with the win.

The final game of the weekend saw the Killer 3's cruise past the Ball Hogs with a convincing 50-35 win. Franklin Session led the way for the Killer 3's with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Will McDonald was the high-scorer for the Ball Hogs with 19 points. With the loss, the Ball Hogs remain winless (0-5) on the season, while the Killer 3's move to 4-1 and into a tie for first place in the league with the win.

Saturday, July 20

Games, results:

Game 1: 3's Company 50, Bivouac 34

Game 2: Power 50, Triplets 47

Game 3: Tri-State 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46

Location:

Sprint Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Sunday, July 21

Games, results:

Game 1: Aliens 51, Ghost Ballers 35

Game 2: Trilogy 50, Enemies 38

Game 3: Killer 3's 50, Ball Hogs 35

Location: