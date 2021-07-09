After a year without games, the BIG3 is set to return to action as the league will kick off its fourth season this weekend. The Triplets, led by NBA veterans Joe Johnson and Al Jefferson, enter the season as reigning champions after winning the title in 2019. As such, they'll be looking to become the first team to win consecutive titles in BIG3 history.

In addition to the Triplets, 11 other teams will also be competing for the title over the course of the league's eight-week regular-season schedule, which kicks off on Saturday, July 10 in Las Vegas and runs until the beginning of September. The championship will take place at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas on Sept. 4.

Some familiar faces have joined the league since the last time that games were played, as NBA vets Nick Young, Leandro Barbosa, Marreese Speights and Spencer Hawes are all set to make their BIG3 debuts this weekend. Full rosters for every team in the BIG3 can be found here. One person who is certainly excited for the season to start is league co-founder Ice Cube.

"We got the hottest league in the summer," Ice Cube said recently about the BIG3. "We've only been around four years, but nothing's hotter in the summer than us. Not baseball, not soccer or golf, not even Summer League basketball in the NBA. People who recognize that will jump on board with our league, and we'll continue to grow."

With that said, here's a look at the full schedule, location, and viewing information for the opening week of the 2021 BIG 3 season.

Saturday, July 10

Week 1 games:

Power vs. Enemies (Live on CBS)

Bivouac vs. Triplets (Live on CBS)

Trilogy vs. Killer 3s

3 Headed Monsters vs. Tri-State

3s Company vs. Ball Hogs

Aliens vs. Ghost Ballers

Viewing information:

12:30 - 3 p.m. ET (CBS), 3-8 p.m. ET (Triller/FITE)

Location:

Orleans Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada