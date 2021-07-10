After a year without games, the BIG3 returned to action on Saturday, tipping off its fourth season with a jam-packed day of hoops. The defending champion Triplets, led by Joe Johnson and Al Jefferson, started out with a comfortable 51-39 win over Bivouac, while Power got 26 points from Cuttino Mobley in a 51-46 victory over Enemies.

Eleven teams will be competing for the title over the course of the league's eight-week regular-season schedule, which runs until the beginning of September. The championship will take place at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas on Sept. 4.

Some familiar faces have joined the league since the last time that games were played, as NBA vets Nick Young, Leandro Barbosa, Marreese Speights and Spencer Hawes all made their BIG3 debuts this weekend. Full rosters for every team in the BIG3 can be found here. One person who is certainly excited for the season to start is league co-founder Ice Cube.

"We got the hottest league in the summer," Ice Cube said recently about the BIG3. "We've only been around four years, but nothing's hotter in the summer than us. Not baseball, not soccer or golf, not even Summer League basketball in the NBA. People who recognize that will jump on board with our league, and we'll continue to grow."

With that said, here's a look at the full schedule and results from the opening week of the 2021 BIG3 season.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, July 10 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET (CBS), 3 p.m. ET (Triller/FITE)

Saturday, July 10 | 12:30 p.m. ET (CBS), 3 p.m. ET (Triller/FITE) Location: Orleans Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 1 games, results



Power 51, Enemies 46

Triplets 51, Bivouac 39

Trilogy 50, Killer 3s 38

3 Headed Monsters 50, Tri-State 39

3s Company vs. Ball Hogs

Aliens vs. Ghost Ballers



