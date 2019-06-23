BIG3 opening weekend: Josh Smith, Royce White ejected in league debuts after early scuffle in Detroit
White and Smith started jawing at each other before things got physical
Royce White was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 BIG3 draft last month, but his first game in the league did not go so well. He was completely unaware of the shot clock on the opening possession, and failed to get a shot off, then got ejected just a short time later.
Early in the Enemies' matchup with Bivouac, White tried to take the ball to the basket and drew a foul on former NBA All-Star Josh Smith. Upset about the call, Smith started complaining to the referee, then turned his attention to White, and the two started jawing at each other.
They eventually got face-to-face and Smith put a little forearm into White to try to clear some space, which White didn't take too well. At that point it could have gotten ugly, but they tied each other's hands up and were only able to push back and forth for a few seconds before they were broken up.
After a brief consultation, the referees decided to calm things down and put an end to the antics by ejecting both players. It was a rough night for Smith overall, as the Detroit crowd consistently booed him due to the four-year, $56 million contract he signed with the Pistons in 2013 (they're still paying him, by the way), which the fans apparently didn't feel he lived up to.
It's not clear what sort of punishment, if any, White and Smith will receive for their ejections, but this isn't a good look for either of them, and it's a bad way to start off their BIG3 careers.
