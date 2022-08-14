The 2022 BIG3 Playoffs get underway on Sunday with a pair of semifinal matchups on CBS and Paramount+. In Game 1, it's Trilogy vs. Aliens, followed by 3 Headed Monster vs. Power in Game 2. The winners will meet up on Aug. 21 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta with the 2022 BIG3 title on the line.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from Amalie Arena in Tampa. The latest BIG3 odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the Trilogy vs. Aliens matchup as a pick'em, with the over-under set at 94.5. In the second game, the 3 Header Monsters are 3.5-point favorites against the Power, with the over-under listed at 93.5. You can watch Sunday's BIG3 basketball on CBS and you can stream live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Sunday, Aug. 14

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

BIG3 picks for Sunday, Aug. 14

Before tuning into Sunday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Ameer Tyree. Tyree joined SportsLine after working as an NBA Fantasy sports and betting specialist at DraftKings and has a history of profitable basketball plays that help bettors find edges.

For Sunday's BIG3 action, Tyree is backing Trilogy to get past the Aliens in a game listed as a pick'em by Caesars.

Trilogy is the only two-time champion in the BIG3 and is trying to repeat last year's title despite captain Jarrett Jack leaving the team. Isaiah Briscoe (19.1 ppg) and Earl Clark (15.4 ppg) have provided plenty of the offense for Trilogy. Amir Johnson, meanwhile, has been one of the most efficient players in the league, hitting 66% of his attempts from the field.

"The reigning champs seem poised to make another title run, as the Aliens couldn't even manage to handle the one-dimensional Power offense centered around Glen Rice Jr," Tyree told SportsLine. "The Aliens' squad of 3-on-3 specialists appears to be at a disadvantage, so I like Trilogy's odds to appear in a second straight championship game." Stream the matchup right here.

2022 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Sunday, August 14

Trilogy vs. Aliens

3 Headed Monsters vs. Power

Trilogy roster



James White (captain)

Earl Clark (co-captain)

Amir Johnson (co-captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins

Coach: Stephen Jackson

Aliens roster

Dusan Bulut (captain)

Karlis Lasmanis (co-captain)

Tomislav Ivosev (co-captain)

DeShawn Stephens

Adam Drexler

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Power roster

Cuttino Mobley (captain)

Nikoloz Tskitishvili (co-captain)

Royce White (co-captain)

Glen Rice Jr.

T.J. Cline

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

3 Headed Monsters roster