After scoring just three total points through the first two weeks of the 2022 BIG3 schedule, Nick Young had a breakout game last Saturday versus Power. The 12-year NBA vet paced Enemies (2-1) with 17 points, including four threes, as the team won its second straight. He will lead Enemies into a battle with last season's runner-up in the 3-Headed Monsters (2-1) as part of the Week 4 BIG3 schedule on Sunday. You can stream Sunday's action on Paramount+.

In other BIG3 action, the defending champions, Trilogy (2-1), will face off against the Aliens (2-1), while the Ball Hogs (1-2) will look for back-to-back wins as they take on Tri-State (2-1). All six teams playing on Sunday could have records of .500 or above by day's end, so it should be a competitive slate of games. Tip off is at 3 p.m. ET in Dallas. You can watch Sunday's BIG3 basketball action on CBS and stream it live on Paramount+ with the must-have Premium plan.

How to watch the BIG3 Basketball

Date: Sunday, July 10

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

BIG3 predictions, picks for Sunday, July 10

Before tuning into Sunday's BIG3 action, you need to see the BIG3 basketball picks from SportsLine expert Ameer Tyree. Tyree joined SportsLine after working as an NBA Fantasy sports and betting specialist at DraftKings and has a history of profitable basketball plays that help bettors find edges.

For Sunday's BIG3 action, Tyree is backing Tri-State to secure a victory over the Ball Hogs. Tri-State ranks second in the 2022 BIG3 standings as it is tied for the league's best record but has the second-best point differential. The team possesses the league's top defense and has prevented its last two opponents from reaching 40 points. Few teams can match its interior size and length on the perimeter, as only one Tri-State player check in shorter than 6-foot-6.

Meanwhile, the Ball Hogs pulled off a huge upset last week in handing the league's top team, the Triplets, their first loss of the season. However, the Ball Hogs still rank dead last in scoring in the BIG3 with 10 fewer points than any other team. Leandro Barbosa and Jodie Meeks combined for 42 points in last week's win, but don't expect that kind of production this week versus a team that allows just 41 points per game.

"Tri-State has three players who average at least 12 points per game and boasts a clear size advantage," Tyree told SportsLine. "I don't trust the Ball Hogs to pull off another major upset." Stream the game on Paramount+.

How to watch the BIG3 on Paramount+

2022 BIG3 schedule on CBS/Paramount+ for Sunday, July 10

Aliens vs. Trilogy

Enemies vs. 3 Headed Monsters

Tri-State vs. Ball Hogs

Aliens roster

Dusan Bulut (captain)

Karlis Lasmanis (co-captain)

Tomislav Ivosev (co-captain)

DeShawn Stephens

Adam Drexler

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Trilogy roster

James White (captain)

Earl Clark (co-captain)

Amir Johnson (co-captain)

Isaiah Briscoe

David Hawkins

Coach: Stephen Jackson

Enemies roster

Nick Young (captain)

Isaiah Austin (co-captain)

Elijah Stewart (co-captain)

Jordan Crawford

Sek Henry

Keith Benson

Coach: Gilbert Arenas

3 Headed Monsters roster



Rashard Lewis (captain)

Jonathon Simmons (co-captain)

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (co-captain)

Quincy Miller

Sammy Monroe

Kevin Murphy

Coach: Reggie Theus

Tri-State roster

Jason Richardson (captain)

Justin Dentmon (co-captain)

Larry Sanders (co-captain)

DaJuan Summers

Ray Nixon

Coach: Julius Erving

Ball Hogs roster

