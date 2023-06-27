The BIG3's sixth season got underway at the United Center in Chicago earlier in June. After holding their past two seasons in a bubble environment due to COVID-19, the league has resumed touring and is making its way around the country.

This particular season will feature stops in seven cities over the next two months, including this weekend at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The action began in Week 1 with Trilogy beginning the defense of their BIG3 championship. Trilogy ended up coming away with a 52-46 win over Enemies after fending off a late comeback attempt. Former Phoenix Suns first-round pick Earl Clark led the way as he scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

In addition, former Kentucky star Isaiah Briscoe poured in 21 points while securing four rebounds and dishing out four assists. Now Trilogy will face off against former BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson and Triplets in the second week of action.

The Week 2 schedule will be as follows:

Game 1: Trilogy vs. Triplets

Game 2: Power vs. Tri-State

Game 3: Ball Hogs vs. Enemies

Game 4: 3's Company vs. Killer 3s

Game 5: Ghost Ballers vs. Aliens

Game 6: 3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac

All BIG3 games will be aired live on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+.

How to watch the BIG3