BIG3 Week 3 Takeaways: Power loses first game of season, Glen Davis ejected during loss to Trilogy

It was another eventful week of BIG3 action as Week 3 concluded with a bang.

Two teams remained undefeated by the end of the weekend, with Joe Johnson's Triplets expansion squad remaining without a loss as they came back from an 11-point halftime deficit to defeat fellow expansion team Bivouac behind Johnson's 26 points. Meanwhile, Stephen Jackson's Killer 3's moved to 3-0 after defeating the previously undefeated 3-Headed Monsters behind Jackson's game-leading 22 points.

However, the story of the weekend was not the two undefeated teams or Johnson and Jackson's superb starts to the season -- it was Glen "Big Baby" Davis getting ejected after racking up with two technical fouls. Davis' ejection late in the first half led to the former NBA star stripping off his uniform and throwing it into the crowd -- much to the delight of the fans in Atlanta.

While that may have been an entertaining sight, it also led to Power losing their emotional focus. They were dominated by a winless Trilogy squad as the defending champions lost their first game of the season.

Here's everything you need to know about Week 3 of BIG3 action.

BIG3 Week 3 scores



Tri State 50 (1-2), 3's Company 44 (0-3)

Aliens 51 (1-2), Ball Hogs 39 (0-3)

Enemies 51 (3-0), Ghost Ballers 35 (2-1)

Triplets 51 (3-0), Bivouac 45 (1-2)

Killer 3's 51 (3-0), 3-Headed Monsters 48 (2-1)

Trilogy 50 (1-2), Power 43 (2-1)



Mobley struggles as Power loses for first time



Cuttino Mobley entered Week 3 as the BIG3's leading scorer with 25.5 points per game. It's hard to argue that Mobley hasn't been one of the top three players in the league since the start of 2018, but he completely laid an egg in Power's loss to Trilogy. The former Houston Rockets star scored just six points as the defending champs lost to Trilogy, 50-43.

There were a number of things that went wrong in this game -- including Davis' ejection -- which left Power short-handed. However, Power was being outplayed by Trilogy before Davis' ejection, falling behind 23-14 at the time of his dismissal.

When Chris Andersen and Mychel Thompson convert as many field goals as Mobley (3), you know Power is in trouble. It also doesn't help that the team couldn't remain mentally composed after falling behind early.

This is Power's first loss since falling to Tri State in Week 3 of the 2018 season -- more than a year ago.

Hawk calls game! Trilogy defeats Power to get their first W of the season. What does this mean for the defending champs?! 👁👁👁 pic.twitter.com/vsKLkOhsEG — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 7, 2019

Johnson continues to show he's the early favorite for MVP



If you've watched Joe Johnson during the first three weeks of the BIG3 season, you're probably wondering how this guy isn't on an NBA roster. Following Cuttino Mobley's slip-up in Week 3, it's now not even a conversation -- Johnson is the early favorite for league MVP. The 38-year-old had another stellar showing as he posted a game-high 26 points while leading the expansion Triplets to a 51-45 victory over Bivouac.

Making matters even more impressive is that they had to overcome a 12-point deficit to remain undefeated.

Johnson's stellar performance offset fellow rookie Josh Smith's 22-point, nine rebound performance in front of both players' former hometown crowd as both players were at one-time franchise pieces of the Atlanta Hawks.

Amar'e validates his case for a return to NBA



While Iso-Joe has stolen all of the headlines due to his excellent play through the first three weeks of the season, Amar'e Stoudemire has easily been one of the top three players in the BIG3 through the end of this weekend's slate of games.

As Stoudemire prepares for his workout in front of several NBA teams for Monday, he illustrated why he deserves to be back in the league where he was a six-time All-Star. Stoudemire led Tri State to its first victory of the season while having another superior performance, posting 22 points and nine rebounds.

He not only led the way -- he closed the game as he had the game-sealing block and the game-winning layup.

Not a bad performance just a day before he tries to impress NBA teams in his comeback bid.

Highlight of the Week



BIG BABY taking his jersey off after getting ejected 😭 (via @thebig3) pic.twitter.com/N0kLVXhlWO — Overtime (@overtime) July 7, 2019

3 Stars from Week 3

