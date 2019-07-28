BIG3 Week 6 scores, takeaways: Triplets' Joe Johnson thrills Utah crowd; Andre Emmett continues hot streak
The BIG3 season heads into its sixth week of action
Week 6 was a short week for the BIG3 as there were only three total games, all of which went down on Saturday night. The six teams that weren't in action received a bye. Despite there only being half the number of games, there was no shortage of action and the results will have major implications on the playoff picture moving forward.
First, Stephen Jackson and the Killer 3's suffered just their second loss of the season at the hands of 3's Company, who was led by another strong performance from Andre Emmett. Last week's BIG3 Player of the Week posted 24 points and 14 rebounds in the win.
Next, Brian Scalabrine and the Ball Hogs were no match for Joe Johnson's Triplets, who got back to their winning ways after suffering their first loss of the season last week against Power. The Ball Hogs are on the other side of the spectrum, and remain the only winless team in the league.
Lastly, Bivouac and the Aliens went head to head, with Bivouac emerging as the victor and moving to .500 on the season to keep their playoff hopes alive. Anthony Morrow led the team with 19 points while Bivouac was without Will Bynum, one of the team's best players all season.
Here's everything you need to know about Week 6 of the BIG3's 2019 season.
Saturday, July 27
Final scores:
- 3's Company 51, Killer 3s 41
- Triplets 51, Ball Hogs 34
- Bivouac 50, Aliens 47
Location:
- Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
Week 6 takeaways
No stopping Iso Joe
Johnson clearly wanted to put on a show for his former home crowd in Salt Lake City. He was in top form from the jump, hitting a 4-pointer, rattling off consecutive points and picking up steals. He finished with 21 points and four steals, but seemingly could have had a lot more. Johnson continues his march to BIG3 MVP honors in his first season in the league.
Forgot about 'Dre
In case you thought Johnson was the only big-time scorer in the BIG3, Emmett has reminded us in the last two weeks. 3's Company is looking like a sleeper playoff contender thanks in large part to Emmett, who has scored 47 points in his last two games. If he continues to play at this level, his squad may not lose another game in the regular season.
What a finish
After looking like they had the game wrapped up much earlier, Bivouac stymied a furious 8-0 comeback from the Aliens and won the game on a follow-up layup from Josh Smith. He didn't exactly sky like his old dunk contest days, but Smith got just high enough off the ground to put in the game-winner.
-
BIG3 Week 5 Power Rankings: Power on top
The defending champs came away with a win in the biggest game of the season thus far
-
BIG3 Week 5 takeaways
Week 5 of the 2019 BIG3 season is officially in the books
-
BIG3 Week 5 recap and results
The BIG3 season wrapped up its fifth week of action
-
2019 BIG3 rosters, schedule, TV info
The BIG3's third season is underway, and here's how to watch every game
-
BIG3 Power Rankings: Triplets on top
Corey Maggette also returned for Power to get them back on the winning track
-
BIG3 Week 4 Takeaways
After BIG3's Week 4 action, Triplets remain only undefeated team while 2018 MVP Corey Maggette...