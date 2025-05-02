Boxing will take center stage in "The Big Apple" on Friday as New Year's Times Square hosts three must-see bouts. A ring has been constructed right on the sidewalk where the ball drops on New Year's Eve, and the 2025 Times Square boxing card is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET. The welterweight class will be in the spotlight with Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero, Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Arnold Barboza Jr. all on the Times Square boxing schedule.

The latest 2025 Times Square boxing odds list Lopez as the -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100) in his fight, which will be for the WBO junior welterweight title. Haney is -1200 in his fight, while Garcia is -1100. A three-leg boxing parlay on the favorites would return -153, while backing all three underdogs in a parlay would bring a massive +17900 pay out.

With a title on the line and the tightest odds of the evening, much of the 2025 Times Square boxing betting will focus on the Lopez vs. Barboza Jr. fight. Barboza is 32-0, but his spotless record will be greatly tested by Lopez (21-1), a native of New York. Lopez's ony career loss came in New York against George Kambosos Jr. in 2021, when he lost multiple lightweight titles. He's since been fighting in the welterweight class, where he's claimed the WBO and The Ring titles, and those are on the line in this massive bout.

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando Romero fight prediction, odds, expert picks

Odds: Garcia -1430 vs. Romero +800

Garcia -1430 vs. Romero +800 The pick: Ryan Garcia via KO5

Garcia is back in the ring following a year-long suspension for his failed drug test. He'll square off against a 29-year-old Romero, who is 2-2 over his last four fights. Romero's setbacks came via knockout defeats to Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz in PPV title bouts. Garcia is widely considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport, even though he is moving up in weight for this bout.

CBS boxing insider Brian Campbell has broken down the Garcia vs. Romero fight and is backing Garcia to win via knockout. "The problem for Romero is that his defensive lapses and lack of elite fight IQ can only carry him so far into this fight before the explosive speed of Garcia's left hook becomes a problem," Campbell said. "Garcia is far more naturally gifted than Romero in almost every category and the upset win over Haney, even with the controversy, showcased just how much more confident and mature Garcia is inside the ring than he appeared in his lone loss to Davis in 2023." Garcia is a -1430 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez fight prediction, odds, expert picks

Odds: Haney -1250 vs. Ramirez +700

Haney -1250 vs. Ramirez +700 The pick: Devin Haney via UD

Haney's quest for redemption against Garcia begins on Friday when he takes on Ramirez at New York's famous Times Square. Haney's loss to Garcia was overturned after Garcia failed a drug test, but he'll be eager to pick up his first win since December 2023. Haney is a former undisputed lightweight champion and former WBC junior welterweight champion, while Ramirez is jumping up to welterweight for the first time after becoming a former unified champion at junior welterweight.

Brent Brookhouse has covered boxing for more than 15 years and is backing Haney to record the win via unanimous decision. "At his best, Haney is a fantastic technical boxer with the talent to beat anyone," Brookhouse said. "Ultimately, the pick is going to be the better fighter, and that's Haney. But this is not a fight that is as clear as the odds seem to make it." Haney is a -1250 favorite at BetMGM.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza fight prediction, odds, expert picks

Odds: Lopez -286 vs. Barboza +205

Lopez -286 vs. Barboza +205 The pick: Teofimo Lopez via SD

Lopez is set to defend his WBO junior welterweight championship against Barboza, who enters Friday's bout full of confidence. Barboza picked up a decision win over former unified junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez, before following it up with another decision victory against Jack Catterall in February. Lopez, meanwhile, enters with a sterling 21-1 record. Lopez won the WBO junior welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Josh Taylor in 2023.

Brookhouse, who's covered boxing for more than 15 years, is expecting a tightly contested bout, but is backing Lopez to pull off the win, predicting, "the A-side is able to do the better work over 12 rounds to earn a close decision victory." You can back Lopez as a -286 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.

