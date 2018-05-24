Adrien Broner declares his loyalty is with Al Haymon, Showtime after spurning Eddie Hearn

One day after publicly spurning an offer from Matchroom Sport promoter Eddie Hearn, former four-division champion Adrien Broner has declared his loyalty to stay with adviser Al Haymon and Showtime.

Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs) posted a picture of the Showtime logo to his Instagram account Thursday and mentioned he will stick by network president Stephen Espinoza despite a one-year offer from Hearn and a three-fight deal worth $6.75 million.

Like many fighters linked to Showtime and Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions brand, the 28-year-old Broner is not under contract with an exclusive promoter, which is the exact type of fighter being heavily recruited by Hearn after declaring "open season" on the sport earlier this month.

Hearn, of England, announced an eight-year, $1 billion deal with Great Britain's Perform Group, which features former ESPN president John Skipper as executive chairman, to air fights exclusively in the United States on the streaming app DAZN. With a self-proclaimed "war chest" of cash that averages out to as much as triple the typical amount per event spent by premier cable networks HBO and Showtime, Hearn has privately recruited not just Broner but other big-name PBC fighters the Charlo twins, according to ESPN.

Only Broner, however, took the figures public by sharing portions of an email from Hearn's team on Wednesday and openly mocking what was a strong offer, including fight purses that start at $2 million and ascend $2,500,000 each fight. To make matters worse, Broner called the figures a "slave deal," referencing an even larger 2014 offer he rejected from Roc Nation Sports worth $40 million over five years.

Broner bounced back from a one-sided lost to unbeaten Mikey Garcia last July by fighting Jessie Vargas to a draw in their all-action April bout. But the native of Cincinnati continues to struggle with the law as a magnet for trouble and negative headlines outside the ring.

The fact that Broner turned down so much money was surprising considering he made reported purses of $1 million for each of his last two fights. Broner disputed those figures, however, in an additional Instagram post on Thursday.

"Only if people knew how much money I've really touched, LOL," Broner wrote. "F—- that deal, I got Al Haymon."