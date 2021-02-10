The brash and controversial Adrien Broner is set to return to the ring for the first time since January 2019 when he faces undefeated Jovanie Santiago in a welterweight clash on Feb. 20. Serving as the co-featured bout inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, is a heavyweight clash between Otto Wallin and Dominic Breazeale. The card will air live on Showtime.

Broner (33-4-1, 24 KO) was last in action against Manny Pacquiao in a bid for the WBA regular welterweight championship. Despite clearly losing the fight on the scorecards and averaging less than eight landed punches per round, Broner launched into a lengthy post-fight tirade, claiming he was robbed in an effort to set up a rematch between Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather. On an 0-2-1 run and without a win since 2017, Broner took time away from the sport, leading some to believe his once-promising career had come to an end.

Now, Broner will return to face Santiago (14-0-1, 10 KO), whose record is impressive, though against lower-tier opposition. The biggest win on Santiago's resume is a 2017 win over a faded version of former WBO junior welterweight champion DeMarcus Corley. The fight with Broner will be Santiago's first in the United States.

Wallin (21-1, 14 KO) may be best known as the man who nearly derailed the rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder when he opened a nasty cut above the eye of Fury that required nearly 50 stitches to close. The cut did not stop the fight and Fury went on to win a unanimous decision, handing Wallin the first loss of his pro career. Wallin rebounded from that loss with a fifth-round TKO of Travis Kauffman in August.

Breazeale (20-2, 18 KO) tangled with Wilder in his most recent fight, ending up on the wrong side of arguably the 2019 Knockout of the Year in the first round. The loss to Wilder was Breazeale's second bid at a world championship, with the first coming in a 2016 TKO loss to Anthony Joshua. Those two title fight losses are the only two defeats in Breazeale's career.