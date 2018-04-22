Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas fight results, updates, highlights, Showtime boxing card

Saturday night could prove to be an important one in the boxing landscape. With a pair of title fights in addition to the headliner on the marquee, Showtime boxing's latest trip to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is expected to bring the heat.

In the main event, it's the return of Adrien Broner when he takes on Jessie Vargas in a welterweight showdown. Broner has been his typical playful self in the buildup to this fight, even though he enters as the betting underdog.

Meanwhile, Jermall Charlo looks to add an another title to his collection when he faces off with Hugo Centeno Jr. for the interim WBC middleweight title and Gervonta Davis meets Jesus Cuellar for the WBA junior lightweight title.

It's all going down from the Barclays Center on Saturday night, and CBS Sports will be with you throughout the evening with updates and results on each fight below.

Showtime boxing fight card/results

Jermall Charlo def. Hugo Centeno Jr. via second-round TKO

There's a serious problem brewing in the middleweight division and his name is Jermall Charlo.

The unbeaten slugger from Houston made quick and destructive work of Hugo Centeno Jr. to claim the interim WBC middleweight title on Saturday and become the mandatory opponent for full champion Gennady Golovkin.

"Two-time world champion, bring on GGG!" Charlo said. "I want the title belt. Bring on GGG."

After a slow and tense opening round, Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) began to let his hands go with authority in Round 2.

Charlo, the 27-year-old twin brother of WBC junior middleweight champion Jermell, landed a crisp and powerful four-punch combination to drop Centeno (26-2, 14 KOs) under the ropes. Although referee Steve Willis gave him every chance to beat the count, Centeno was unable to lift his head as the fight was waved off at 55 seconds.

Golovkin, the division's unified champion, will defend two of his three titles on May 5 against Vanes Martirosyan and, if victorious, is expected to rematch Canelo Alvarez this fall. Top contender Danny Jacobs, who faces Maciej Sulecki on April 28, could be in line as a future opponent considering he traded harsh words with Charlo during a backstage argument on March 3 at the Barclays Center.

"The networks and the teams can figure out how to get the GGG fight done," Charlo said. "I have the best manager [Al Haymon] in the world. I'm 27-0 with 21 knockouts. Everybody sees it. What more can I say?

"Everybody has always avoided me and from now on, this is how it's going to be. You see what you get."

Gervonta Davis def. Jesus Cuellar via third-round TKO

For all of the hype and pressure placed on the shoulders of Gervonta "Tank" Davis by those, including promoter Floyd Mayweather, who believe he's the next big thing in the sport, the unbeaten junior lightweight sure looked the part on Saturday.

Davis (20-0, 19 KOs), one fight removed from losing his world title on the scales last August, was back to business in a dominant third-round TKO of Argentinian Jesus Cueller (28-3, 21 KOs). The native of Baltimore, who entered to a rousing ovation of cheers at the Barclays Center, captured the vacant WBA 130-pound title.

"There's always bumps in the road when you want to become successful," Davis said. "It's all about how you bounce back and tonight I showed that I'm a true champion."

By targeting the body from the very start, the 23-year-old Davis was simply too quick and powerful for the hard-charging Cuellar in this battle of southpaws. Davis landed a clean left cross downstairs that floored Cuellar in Round 2. He went on to add a pair of knockdowns the following round, both on body shots, that brought an early end to the fight.

.@Gervontaa scores the first knockdown of the fight with a ⚡️⚡️ quick body shot, sending Cuellar to the canvas. #DavisCuellar #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/LwURkxhvGc — PBC (@premierboxing) April 22, 2018

Of the 26 punches landed by Davis in Round 3, 14 of them were power shots. He dropped Cuellar, 31, for the final time to one knee with a left hook to the body, forcing referee Benjy Esteves Jr. to wave it off at 2:45.

Davis, who knocked out unheralded Francisco Fonseca last August on the Mayweather-Conor McGregor undercard but did so under a chorus of boos for missing weight and showboating, was happy to gain redemption.

"On the undercard of Mayweather-McGregor fight, I just wasn't focused," Davis said. "It was the second time fighting on his card so it got to my head and it showed. After the fight, I went home and talked to my team and we decided it was time to leave Baltimore. I'm focused and it showed because I'm a champ again."