Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas fight results, updates, Showtime boxing card

Saturday night could prove to be an important one in the boxing landscape. With a pair of title fights in addition to the headliner on the marquee, Showtime boxing's latest trip to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, is expected to bring the heat.

In the main event, it's the return of Adrien Broner when he takes on Jessie Vargas in a welterweight showdown. Broner has been his typical playful self in the buildup to this fight, even though he enters as the betting underdog.

Meanwhile, Jermall Charlo looks to add an another title to his collection when he faces off with Hugo Centeno Jr. for the interim WBC middleweight title and Gervonta Davis meets Jesus Cuellar for the WBA junior lightweight title.

It's all going down from the Barclays Center on Saturday night, and CBS Sports will be with you throughout the evening with updates and results on each fight below.

Showtime boxing fight card/results

Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas

Jermall Charlo vs. Hugo Centeno Jr.

Gervonta Davis vs. Jesus Cuellar