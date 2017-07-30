Adrien Broner vs. Mikey Garcia results: Live updates, undercard, fight scorecard

In his third fight back after two-plus years on the shelf, Mikey Garcia is ready to go up against Adrien Broner in a massive Showtime Boxing bout. Garcia, 29, is temporarily abandoning his 135-pound championship to test the mettle Broner, 28, in a 140-pound summit meeting on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

For Garcia (36-0, 30 KOs), the fight is the biggest of his career to date even as he continues to seek title unification bouts for his championships. Broner (33-2, 24 KOs) has won champions at four different classes and is undefeated when weighing less than 143.5 pounds (31-0, 24 KOs).

It will all go down beginning at 9 p.m. ET live on Showtime, and we will be covering all the action live right here with scores, updates and highlights. If you are unable to view the live updates or want to refresh the scorecard, please click here.

Broner vs. Garcia scorecard



R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 Total Broner 10 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 73 Garcia 9 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 79

Broner vs. Garcia live results

