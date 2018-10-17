After signing record deal, Canelo Alvarez tops the list of largest contracts in all of sports

Not far removed from the biggest victory of his career, Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez has cashed in with the biggest contract of his career, not to mention the biggest in the history of sports.

The 28-year-old superstar, who's now 50-1-2 with 34 knockouts in the ring, was announced Wednesday as the unofficial face of DAZN with a five-year, 11-fight deal worth a minimum of $365 million, as ESPN's Dan Rafael reported.

When Alvarez's promoter Oscar De La Hoya told ESPN that his fighter is now "the highest-paid athlete in the world," he was not lying. And a look at the top contracts from around sports indicate how transcendent Alvarez's haul really is.

You thought Aaron Rodgers broke barriers when he became the NFL's highest-paid quarterback in August and, by default, football's best-compensated player? Boy, do we have news for you.

Alvarez's $365-million deal, which does not include endorsement earnings that so often boost stars of other individualized sports like golf and tennis, shatters the record for largest ever. And it's particularly impressive considering the countless team-sport deals it tops.

Here, we offer a look at the top 10 largest contracts in all of sports now that Alvarez has been paid (with a capital "P"):

Athlete Sport Contract Total Contract Terms Average Canelo Álvarez Boxing $365 million 11 fights $33.2M per fight Giancarlo Stanton Baseball $325 million 13 years $25M per year Miguel Cabrera Baseball $248 million 8 years $31M per year Albert Pujols Baseball $240 million 10 years $24M per year Robinson Cano Baseball $240 million 10 years $24M per year James Harden Basketball $228 million 6 years $38M per year Joey Votto Baseball $225 million 10 years $22.5M per year David Price Baseball $217 million 7 years $31M per year Clayton Kershaw Baseball $215 million 7 years $30.1M per year Max Scherzer Baseball $210 million 7 years $30M per year

The most glaring takeaway is that baseball owns the money game. Eight of the top 10 largest contracts in sports belong to MLB players, the most handsomely paid of which, of course, is Giancarlo Stanton, whose 13-year agreement with the Miami Marlins back in 2014 makes him a perfect fit with the New York Yankees.

If you were to break it down specifically by average amount of money made per year, more basketball contracts -- like James Harden's $228-million pact -- would be present. Stephen Curry's $201-million contract wouldn't qualify for this list since it clocks in at $9 million less than Max Scherzer's Washington Nationals deal in terms of total value, for example, but if you look at how much Curry makes per season as opposed to Scherzer, the Golden State Warriors star has an obvious upper hand with a per-year average of roughly $10 million more.

And as for Alvarez, well, no matter how you slice it, he's made a pretty penny by affixing himself atop the list. Everything about his deal is groundbreaking. Guys like Floyd Mayweather Jr., who, remember, is technically retired, make plenty of dough off endorsements and PPV hits, but with his 11-fight agreement, he's set to earn $73 million per year over the life of the deal. That's called becoming the richest athlete in the history of sports.