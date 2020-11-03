The rematch of one of the biggest upsets of 2020 will have to wait a little longer after Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted that heavyweight contender Alexander Povetkin was in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Povetkin was set to rematch Dillian Whyte on Nov. 21 after a shocking comeback knockout in August.

In the first meeting, Whyte scored two knockdowns in the fourth round only to see Povetkin land one of the biggest knockouts of the year with a short uppercut in the fifth. The win cost Whyte the WBC interim championship and his status as top contender to the WBC world championship currently held by Tyson Fury.

According to Hearn, the new target date for the fight is Jan. 30. He followed up that tweet with the suggestion of Whyte battling WBC champ Fury, which, while unlikely, would carry some degree of irony because Whyte spent so long waiting for a shot at the title while the official top contender only to lose that position.

Fury has been seeking an opponent for December after "moving on" from a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder. His December plans are for a tune-up bout before hopefully challenging IBF, WBO and WBA world champion Anthony Joshua in a historic unification bout.