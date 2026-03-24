The Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act officially passed a vote in the United States on Tuesday. The act, which fundamentally changes the structure of the sport of professional boxing, passed through the House of Representatives with a vote of 30-4 and will now head to the Senate.

The Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act adds provisions to the Professional Boxing Safety Act of 1996. That 1996 legislation was later enhanced by the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, colloquially known as the "Ali Act." When enacted in 2000, the Ali Act provided several safeguards for fighters, including protection from coercive tactics of promoters while disallowing managers from serving as promoters in hopes of eliminating conflicts of interest.

One of the "revival" bill's foundational concepts is the creation of Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs), which would serve as an alternative to sanctioning bodies that currently control boxing championships (WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF, etc.). This would allow UBOs to set their own rankings and crown their own champions.

These UBOs are one of the primary reasons TKO, owners of UFC and WWE, have enthusiastically supported the legislation. The idea of a UBO is central to how TKO is seeking to run its upstart Zuffa Boxing promotion. Operating as a UBO would allow Zuffa Boxing to function nearly identically to UFC.

The "revival" bill also seeks to establish minimum purse amounts, with fighters guaranteed at least $150 per scheduled round. It would also creates a national minimum of $25,000 for health coverage for injuries sustained during a fight. Both minimums are higher than those established across most states, many of which have no minimums at all.

"The House of Representatives made history today by passing by voice vote landmark boxing legislation that will revive one of America's greatest sports in the name of one of America's greatest athletes," Congressman Brian Jack said in a press release after the bill's passing. "Professional boxing is the only sport regulated by Congress, and ambiguity in current law -- adopted over a quarter century ago - has adversely affected boxers and stifled investment. The Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act strengthens safety protections for boxers, improves the quality of life for boxers, and establishes a framework for innovation within the sport to flourish."