Amir Khan prefers Adrien Broner as next opponent instead of Kell Brook after big win
Khan is unwilling to sign on for All-England showdown with Brook unless it comes at welterweight
When Amir Khan made his return from a two-year layoff on Saturday by knocking out Phil Lo Greco in 39 seconds, talk immediately turned to the idea of an All-England clash against former welterweight titleholder Kell Brook.
Not only does Khan (32-4, 20 KOs), who recently signed a three-fight deal with Matchroom Sport's Eddie Hearn, share the same promoter as Brook (37-2, 26 KOs, but the two shared a face-to-face encounter in Liverpool following Khan's victory.
But if Khan's comments in the aftermath of Saturday's fight are any indication, the long-awaited British super fight with Brook -- which likely stands behind only Anthony Joshua's pursuit of the undisputed heavyweight championship in terms of U.K. interest -- may have to wait a bit more.
Khan, 31, seemed much more interested in facing former four-division world champion Adrien Broner (33-3-1, 24 KOs), who fought to an all-action majority draw against Jessie Vargas late Saturday in their 144-pound catchweight bout in Brooklyn, New York.
"I'd like Broner, Broner is a big name," Khan said via ESPN U.K. "That would be a great fight to bring him to the U.K. Now the U.K. market is massive and fighters from America want to come here.
"That could be a title fight and I really would like that fight. I think he would take the fight."
Brook, who was stopped in consecutive fights by Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence Jr., recently moved up to 154 pounds after a history of trouble making welterweight. But despite the fact that Khan also chased big money in a one-off at middleweight against Canelo Alvarez (at a catchweight of 155 pounds) in 2016, he insisted Saturday that a fight with Brook had to be at welterweight.
"One-hundred percent, it has to be at 147 [pounds] if it's going to happen," Khan said. "I want to win a world title at this weight. There are big names in this division, so definitely, if Kell wants it, let's do it at 147."
