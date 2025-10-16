Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman will go at it one more time. Former UFC middleweight champions Silva and Weidman have agreed to box on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta "Tank" Davis, Most Valuable Promotions announced on Thursday.

Silva vs. Weidman will take place at Kaseya Center in Miami on Nov. 14, according to a press release. The two will meet in a heavyweight fight set for six rounds and will open the Netflix main card.

"Anderson and his team approached me immediately after the Jake Paul vs. 'Tank' Davis fight was announced and said they would like to be a part of the event and he would like to fight Chris Weidman," Nakisa Bidarian, Most Valuable Promotions CEO and co-founder, told ESPN. "Once it was clear that both men wanted it, and wanted it as a professional fight, MVP was 100% in, given the history between them, reaching a broader generational consumer base and enhancing the event's marketability in Brazil."

Silva and Weidman fought twice in 2013. Weidman, 9-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, knocked out Silva in an all-time UFC shocker. Weidman ended Silva's 16-fight UFC winning streak, a record that holds today. Silva was caught toying with Weidman, fighting with his hands down, casting some doubt over how Weidman would fare in a rematch. Their second fight is perhaps remembered even more vividly, with Silva suffering a horrific leg break after Weidman checked a leg kick.

"I am super excited to embark on another battle against Chris," Silva said in a statement. "We have a history and on Friday, November 14th, live only on Netflix, we're putting another stamp on our chapter together. It will be a spectacle for the fans!"

Silva is 3-2 in boxing. The UFC Hall of Famer returned to boxing in 2021, beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz. Most recently, he lost a unanimous decision to Paul in 2022. Weidman claims to be undefeated in boxing and, while that's technically true, it's because he has no recorded professional or amateur boxing matches.

"I'm undefeated in boxing and it's gonna stay that way on Friday, Nov. 14, live on Netflix," Weidman said in a statement. "I'm the original spider killer."