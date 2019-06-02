Andy Ruiz Jr. upsets Anthony Joshua with seventh-round TKO to claim heavyweight titles

NEW YORK -- A late replacement and massive underdog, Andy Ruiz Jr. just shook up the world.

Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) spoiled the long-awaited U.S. debut of unified heavyweight champion and British star Anthony Joshua to score four knockdowns and record a spectacular upset via seventh-round TKO at Madison Square Garden.

Not only did Ruiz get up off the canvas early in Round 3 in order to do what oddsmakers felt was nearly impossible, he showed tremendous poise, power and fearlessness in systematically dismantling Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) to flip the heavyweight division upside down.

Ruiz, 29, a native of southern California, became the first boxer of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight title as he captured Joshua's IBF, WBA and WBO titles with excessive force and heart. The upset was arguably the biggest within the division since Hasim Rahman stopped Lennox Lewis in 2001 and brought back memories of James "Buster" Douglas' 1990 win over Mike Tyson.

"I just want to thank God for giving me this victory. Without him this wouldn't have been possible," Ruiz said. "This is what I have been dreaming about. This is what I have been working hard for, and I can't believe I just made my dreams come true."

The 29-year-old Joshua, the sport's biggest star globally, never quite recovered from a pair of shocking knockdowns in Round 3 that took place shortly after he dropped Ruiz for the first time in the American's career.

Ruiz never backed down from there despite letting Joshua off the hook in Round 4 when it was clear both fighters were heavily fatigued. Two knockdowns later in Round 7 and referee Michael Griffin jumped in at 1:27 to wave the fight off as Joshua was weary on his feet.

With the sold-out crowd, which was largely in favor of Joshua, stunned and silent following the stoppage, Ruiz jumped around the ring in wild celebration.

"Big respect to Andy, big big respect," Joshua said. "[He's a] good fighter. Thank you America. Thank you everyone for coming out this evening. Sorry I let my friends down, sorry I let my supporters down."

Joshua vs. Ruiz scorecard, live coverage

Round 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Total Joshua 10 10 8 10 10 9 Ruiz 9 9 10 9 9 10 TKO

Joshua vs. Ruiz card, results

Andy Ruiz Jr. (c) def. Anthony Joshua via seventh-round TKO

Callum Smith (c) def. Hassan N'Dam via third-round knockout

Katie Taylor (c) def. Delfine Persoon via majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 96-94)

Josh Kelly vs. Ray Robinson declared a majority draw (96-95, 95-95, 95-95)

