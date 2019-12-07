Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Fight start time, boxing live stream, how to watch on DAZN, channel

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua will run back their June clash on Saturday, with Ruiz looking to prove his historic upset was no fluke and Joshua attempting to prove he's still arguably the best heavyweight on the planet. Ruiz scored a shocking seventh-round knockout of Joshua on June 1, coming back from a third-round knockdown to score four of his own before the referee jumped in to call a halt to the bout. Now, they head to Saudi Arabia for the rematch.

Joshua will once again be the favorite in the rematch, though the odds are much closer than the first time around, when Joshua entered the ring as a -3000 favorite. Ruiz made waves at the weigh-in, with the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champ coming in 15 pounds heavier than the first fight, while former Olympic gold medalist Joshua dropped weight in anticipation of the rematch.

How to watch Ruiz vs. Joshua 2

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7 | Time: Noon ET (9 a.m. PT)

Location: Diriyah Arena -- Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

TV/Stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 fight card