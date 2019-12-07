Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Fight start time, boxing live stream, how to watch on DAZN, channel
All the info you need to know to watch the Ruiz vs. Joshua showdown in Saudi Arabia
Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua will run back their June clash on Saturday, with Ruiz looking to prove his historic upset was no fluke and Joshua attempting to prove he's still arguably the best heavyweight on the planet. Ruiz scored a shocking seventh-round knockout of Joshua on June 1, coming back from a third-round knockdown to score four of his own before the referee jumped in to call a halt to the bout. Now, they head to Saudi Arabia for the rematch.
Joshua will once again be the favorite in the rematch, though the odds are much closer than the first time around, when Joshua entered the ring as a -3000 favorite. Ruiz made waves at the weigh-in, with the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champ coming in 15 pounds heavier than the first fight, while former Olympic gold medalist Joshua dropped weight in anticipation of the rematch.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
How to watch Ruiz vs. Joshua 2
Date: Saturday, Dec. 7 | Time: Noon ET (9 a.m. PT)
Location: Diriyah Arena -- Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
TV/Stream: DAZN (subscription required)
Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 fight card
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight class
Anthony Joshua -220
Andy Ruiz Jr. +170
WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight championship
Michael Hunter -200
Alexander Povetkin +160
Heavyweight
Dillian Whyte -2500
Mariusz Wach +900
Heavyweight
Filip Hrgovic -2500
Eric Molina +900
Heavyweight
-
Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 fight card, odds
A look at the fight card for Andy Ruiz Jr.'s rematch with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia
-
Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 prediction, pick
Ruiz Jr. will be looking to repeat history when he faces the former champion in Saudi Arabia
-
Joshua vs. Ruiz 2 odds, picks, best bets
Last year, Peter Kahn called Anthony Joshua beating Joseph Parker by decision.
-
Charlo vs. Hogan preview, prediction
A look at what to expect when Charlo and Hogan throw down in Brooklyn
-
Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 weigh in results
Ruiz Jr. weighed in at his highest weight since his second professional fight
-
What happens after the upset?
The men who have scored some of the wildest victories in boxing history don't have great track...