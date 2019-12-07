Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Fight undercard, date, start time, odds, location, rumors

Just over six months ago, Andy Ruiz Jr. became the latest lovable underdog story in boxing lore when he shocked the world with a seventh-round knockout of undefeated unified champion Anthony Joshua. Ruiz entered the bout a nearly 11-1 underdog despite boasting a respectable record thanks in part to never facing truly elite level talent.

Ruiz Jr. clipped Joshua behind the ear in the first fight with a shot that clearly wounded the previously unbeaten champion for the rest of the bout. Despite getting dropped early on, Ruiz rallied to take Joshua down four times before the referee stepped in and called off the bout, making "The Destroyer" the first Mexican-American heavyweight champion ever.

Now, the two foes will run back this epic showdown in the middle of the dessert with those three belts once again on the line.

This card also features the return of some old Joshua rivals as Alexander Povetkin takes on Michael Hunter in the co-main event while Dillian Whyte battle Mariusz Wach in a featured bout. Povetkin suffered a knockout loss to Joshua in 2018 while Whyte fell to the same fate in 2015.

This card also marks the return of Scott Quigg in his first and only bout of 2019. The British super featherweight bounced back a loss to Oscar Valdez in March 2018 with a win Mario Briones later that year.

Here's all the info you need to follow and prepare for this heavyweight title rematch.

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 viewing information

Date: Dec. 7 | Location: Diriyah Arena -- Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Noon ET | 3:45 p.m. ET Live stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Anthony Joshua -200 Andy Ruiz Jr. (c) +170 Unified heavyweight titles Michael Hunter -200 Alexander Povetkin +170 Heavyweights Filip Hrgovic (c) -2500 Eric Molina +900 WBC international heavyweight title Dillian Whyte -2500 Mariusz Watch +900 Heavyweights Scott Quigg N/A Jono Carroll N/A Super featherweights

