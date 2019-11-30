Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Fight undercard, rumors, odds, date, location

On June 1, Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the world with a stunning seventh round knockout upset of unified heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua. Ruiz entered the night an 11:1 underdog and left as champion and a potential superstar -- in part because of his less-than-ideal physical stature.

Joshua's team was quick to trigger the rematch clause in the contract, and with the rights to pick the location for the second bout, set the clash in Saudi Arabia. After back-and-forth between the two sides over Ruiz's desire to not battle in the KSA, the agreements were eventually signed, and on Dec. 7, the big men will run it back one more time.

Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) did not luck his way into a perfect punch to pick up a win in their first outing. He rose from an early knockdown and roared back to score his own knockdown. He would score several more knockdowns before the eventual stoppage, running his winning streak to four as he captured a laundry list of championships.

Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) won gold at the 2012 Olympics and looked near-unbeatable in his pro career before running into Ruiz and his powerful offense. He will enter the rematch as a favorite again, though not nearly at the odds seen the first time around.

The undercard is loaded with heavyweights. Former WBA heavyweight champ Alexander Povetkin faces Michael Hunter, Filip Hrgovic puts the WBC international heavyweight championship on the line against Eric Molina and Dillian Whyte takes on Mariusz Wach. Also on the card is a super featherweight clash between Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll.

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 viewing information

Date: Dec. 7 | Location: Diriyah Arena -- Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

11 a.m. ET Live stream: DAZN (subscription required)

