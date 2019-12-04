Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Fight undercard, rumors, time, odds, date, location
A look at the fight card for Andy Ruiz Jr.'s rematch with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia
On June 1, Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the world with a stunning seventh round knockout upset of unified heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua. Ruiz entered the night an 11:1 underdog and left as champion and a potential superstar -- in part because of his less-than-ideal physical stature.
Joshua's team was quick to trigger the rematch clause in the contract, and with the rights to pick the location for the second bout, set the clash in Saudi Arabia. After back-and-forth between the two sides over Ruiz's desire to not battle in the KSA, the agreements were eventually signed, and on Dec. 7, the big men will run it back one more time.
Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) did not luck his way into a perfect punch to pick up a win in their first outing. He rose from an early knockdown and roared back to score his own knockdown. He would score several more knockdowns before the eventual stoppage, running his winning streak to four as he captured a laundry list of championships.
The Mexican-American champion has just one loss in his professional career, a majority decision to Joseph Parker in 2016 that many people still dispute he could have won on the scorecards. He has bounced back since then to rip off four straight victories.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.
Matchroom Boxing loaded up this card with some of its best heavyweight names as well. Alexander Povetkin returns in the co-main event to take on Michael Hunter. Povetkin is coming off a decision win over Hughie Fury after his TKO loss to Joshua last September. Also on this card is WBC international champion Filip Hrgovic and Dillian Whyte.
Get the rest of the information you need for Saturday afternoon below.
Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 viewing information
- Date: Dec. 7 | Location: Diriyah Arena -- Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
- Start time: 11 a.m. ET | Main event time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Live stream: DAZN (subscription required)
Wilder vs. Ortiz fight card, odds
- WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight championship -- Andy Ruiz Jr. (c) +170 vs. Anthony Joshua -220
- Heavyweight -- Alexander Povetkin vs. Michael Hunter
- WBC international heavyweight championship -- Filip Hrgovic (c) vs. Eric Molina
- Heavyweight -- Dillian Whyte vs. Mariusz Wach
- Super featherweight -- Scott Quigg vs. Jono Carroll
-
Mosley, Hopkins, Marquez to enter HOF
The 2020 Boxing Hall of Fame class includes some of the greatest fighters of the 90s and 00s
-
What happens after the upset?
The men who have scored some of the wildest victories in boxing history don't have great track...
-
Andy Ruiz's unlikely journey to the top
Ruiz was overlooked and dismissed because of his appearance, now he's the champion of the people...
-
Ruiz-Joshua 2 storylines to watch
The key storylines to watch out for as the unified heavyweight championship will be on the...
-
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2019
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
-
Wilder knocks out Ortiz in rematch
Wilder wasn't looking great until he scored the massive knockout punch