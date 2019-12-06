Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Fight undercard, start time, rumors, odds, date, location

Just over six months ago, Andy Ruiz Jr. became the latest lovable underdog story in boxing lore when he shocked the world with a seventh-round knockout of undefeated unified champion Anthony Joshua. Ruiz entered the bout a nearly 11-1 underdog despite boasting a respectable record thanks in part to never facing truly elite level talent.

Joshua's team was quick to trigger the rematch clause in the contract, and with the rights to pick the location for the second bout, set the clash in Saudi Arabia. After back-and-forth between the two sides over Ruiz's desire to not battle in the KSA, the agreements were eventually signed, and on Dec. 7, the big men will run it back one more time.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week.

Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) did not luck his way into a perfect punch to pick up a win in their first outing. He rose from an early knockdown and roared back to score his own knockdown. He would score several more knockdowns before the eventual stoppage, running his winning streak to four as he captured a laundry list of championships.

Now, the two foes will run back this epic showdown in the middle of the dessert with those three belts once again on the line. Here's all the info you need to follow and prepare for this heavyweight title rematch.

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 viewing information

Date: Dec. 7 | Location: Diriyah Arena -- Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

Dec. 7 | Diriyah Arena -- Diriyah, Saudi Arabia Start time: Noon ET | Main event time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Noon ET | 3:45 p.m. ET Live stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 fight card, odds

Favorite Underdog Weightclass Anthony Joshua -200 Andy Ruiz Jr. (c) +170 Unified heavyweight titles Michael Hunter -200 Alexander Povetkin +170 Heavyweights Filip Hrgovic (c) -2500 Eric Molina +900 WBC international heavyweight title Dillian Whyte -2500 Mariusz Watch +900 Heavyweights Scott Quigg N/A Jono Carroll N/A Super featherweights

Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 countdown