Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Fight undercard, start time, rumors, odds, date, location
A look at the fight card for Andy Ruiz Jr.'s rematch with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia
Just over six months ago, Andy Ruiz Jr. became the latest lovable underdog story in boxing lore when he shocked the world with a seventh-round knockout of undefeated unified champion Anthony Joshua. Ruiz entered the bout a nearly 11-1 underdog despite boasting a respectable record thanks in part to never facing truly elite level talent.
Joshua's team was quick to trigger the rematch clause in the contract, and with the rights to pick the location for the second bout, set the clash in Saudi Arabia. After back-and-forth between the two sides over Ruiz's desire to not battle in the KSA, the agreements were eventually signed, and on Dec. 7, the big men will run it back one more time.
Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) did not luck his way into a perfect punch to pick up a win in their first outing. He rose from an early knockdown and roared back to score his own knockdown. He would score several more knockdowns before the eventual stoppage, running his winning streak to four as he captured a laundry list of championships.
Now, the two foes will run back this epic showdown in the middle of the dessert with those three belts once again on the line. Here's all the info you need to follow and prepare for this heavyweight title rematch.
Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 viewing information
- Date: Dec. 7 | Location: Diriyah Arena -- Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
- Start time: Noon ET | Main event time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Live stream: DAZN (subscription required)
Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 fight card, odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weightclass
Anthony Joshua -200
Andy Ruiz Jr. (c) +170
Unified heavyweight titles
Michael Hunter -200
Alexander Povetkin +170
Heavyweights
Filip Hrgovic (c) -2500
Eric Molina +900
WBC international heavyweight title
Dillian Whyte -2500
Mariusz Watch +900
Heavyweights
Scott Quigg N/A
Jono Carroll N/A
Super featherweights
Ruiz vs. Joshua 2 countdown
- Complete fight preview and prediction
- Joshua in for the fight of his life
- Ruiz Jr. battling similar criticism ahead of rematch
- Ruiz Jr. comes in heavy at weigh ins
- Top storylines to follow for Saudi Arabia
