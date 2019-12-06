Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2 weigh-in results: All weights for main card fighters

After Andy Ruiz Jr. scored his shocking knockout of Anthony Joshua in June, the man who had become a social media darling for his chubby physique talked about dropping weight from 268 to closer to 250 pounds. That plan doesn't appear to have worked out for the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champ as Ruiz stepped on the scales on Friday in Saudi Arabia at a stunning 283 pounds.

Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) has not weighed in this heavy since his second professional fight and many pundits are now wondering if concerns over a perceived lack of focus and dedication heading into the rematch are more legitimate than initially expected.

Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs) has talked about being lighter, similar to Ruiz, and actually followed through, coming in at 237 pounds. That weight is nearly 10 pounds lighter than he came in for the first fight and backs up his talk of being lighter and quicker in his attempt to regain the championship belts that slipped from his grasp when he was stopped in the seventh round in June.

Whether a lighter Joshua can outbox Ruiz, who had the quicker hands and feet in the first clash, will be settled tomorrow when the two men clash in Saudi Arabia. Below are the official weights of all main card fighters in pounds.

Weigh in results

Andy Ruiz Jr. (283) vs. Anthony Joshua (237)

Alexander Povetkin (229) vs. Michael Hunter (226)

Dillian Whyte (271) vs. Mariusz Wach (270)

Filip Hrgovic (241) vs. Eric Molina (248)