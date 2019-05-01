Andy Ruiz to face Anthony Joshua for heavyweight titles as Jarrell Miller replacement

Anthony Joshua has an opponent to defend his trio of heavyweight titles against on June 1 inside Madison Square Garden. On Monday, it was announced that Mexican contender Andy Ruiz has been tabbed to face the WBA, WBO and IBF titleholder in his first fight taking place in the United States.

Ruiz (32-1, 21 KOs) is currently riding a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming over Alexander Dimitrenko on April 20 via fifth-round TKO. The lone loss of Ruiz's career against came against Joseph Parker in December 2016 in a fight contested for the vacant WBO heavyweight championship. Parker came away with the majority decision win, though some were of the belief that Ruiz should have emerged victorious to keep his undefeated record intact as the new WBO heavyweight champ.

Many will be quick to knock the physique of Ruiz as he gets set to challenge one of the most fit fighters in all of boxing at the moment in Joshua, but make no mistake about it, he possesses all the skills necessary to potentially bring the fight to the unified heavyweight champion of the world. Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn recently expressed this sentiment in regards to Ruiz as the search for a new opponent for his client continued.

"Andy Ruiz will come to win," Hearn said. "He doesn't look physically pleasing, but he can really fight. He's Mexican, he can punch, he has fast hands, and he knows how to fight."

Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) was originally scheduled to face Jarrell Miller at MSG in his United States debut, but after failing drug tests for three separate banned substances, "Big Baby" was pulled from the fight after the New York State Athletic Commission refused to license him. The search for a short-notice opponent was on from there, and Ruiz will now get the biggest opportunity of his career.

Joshua vs. Ruiz takes place on June 1, and will stream live on DAZN.